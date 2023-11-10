USFS seeking Nordic ranger volunteers to patrol Cameron Pass this winter

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Looking for a volunteer opportunity in northern Colorado's mountains this winter?

The U.S. Forest Service's Canyon Lakes Ranger District announced on Thursday that it is again seeking volunteers for its Cameron Pass Nordic Ranger program to help patrol the Cameron Pass area by ski and snowshoes through the winter of 2023-2024. The area's boundaries are between the pass and Chambers Lake about 8 miles to the north. It includes a rugged alpine environment with more than 30 miles of trails.

After attending required trainings, volunteers must patrol at least four days during the winter season, the USFS said.

An informational meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the USFS Office, located at 2150 Centre Ave., Building E in Fort Collins. USFS staff will provide a general introduction to the program and what Nordic rangers are expected to do. To RSVP to this meeting, email CameronPassNordic@gmail.com.

People who want to continue will have two required trainings: One is Dec. 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the same Fort Collins USFS office and a second one — specifically field training — will take place at Cameron Pass on Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Cameron Pass Nordic Ranger program started in 1992 to help maintain winter trails and trailheads in the Rawah Wilderness and Neota Wilderness. The responsibilities include clearing trails of downed trees, installing signs and gathering visitor use information. Volunteers will also teach people Leave No Trace techniques, winter safety and more.

Requirements include being able to Nordic ski or snowshoe, a sincere interest in working with the public, the trainings and working at least four days, with weekends and holidays preferred between December and April.

The area has grown in popularity due to its long-lasting snowpack and extended season for people who enjoy winter sports.