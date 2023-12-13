Underground utility work to shut down Marksheffel Road Friday through Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs says a portion of Marksheffel Road will be shut down through the weekend.

Beginning on Friday at 7 p.m. the road will be closed to all traffic between Barnes Road and Zircon Drive. The closure is expected to run through Monday until 3 p.m.

🚨Road Closure🚨 Marksheffel Road will be closed to all traffic between Barnes Road and Zircon Drive from Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. for major underground utility work. Seek alternate routes, especially during the day on Monday. @COSTraffic pic.twitter.com/xPIFxdRuB8 — City of Colorado Springs (@CityofCOS) December 13, 2023

According to the city major underground utility work will be taking place in the area.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.