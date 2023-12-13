Watch Now
Underground utility work to shut down Marksheffel Road Friday through Sunday

City of Colorado Springs
Posted at 3:00 PM, Dec 13, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs says a portion of Marksheffel Road will be shut down through the weekend.

Beginning on Friday at 7 p.m. the road will be closed to all traffic between Barnes Road and Zircon Drive. The closure is expected to run through Monday until 3 p.m.

According to the city major underground utility work will be taking place in the area.
