U.S. Air Force reassigns Switchbacks forward, effective immediately after home opener

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced that the U.S. Air Force has reassigned one of the team's forwards, Austin Dewing, and it will be effective right after the Switchbacks Grand Home Opener.

Dewing was a part of the Air Force World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), which allows world-class athletes to train for, attend, and participate in the Olympic games, qualifying forums, and other competitions. Dewing will now complete his training as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force.

Before the announcement, the Colorado Springs native spoke with News 5 and told us how excited he was for the home opener at Weidner Field.

"We are living the dream, absolutely," said Dewing. "You play youth soccer and you think about coming up through the ranks and trying to play professionally and this is what it's all about. This is why we do it. We've been training for four months to have this season opener. We couldn't be more excited."

Dewing was resigned by the Switchbacks back in November of 2020 in what would have been his third season.

When speaking about his reassignment, Dewing said it was an honor to be able to play for his hometown team, and thanked the coaches at the Switchbacks FC club and the Air Force for supporting him throughout his time playing.

"The entire team and staff wish Austin all of the success in the world in the next phase of his life," said Switchbacks Head Coach, Brendan Burke. "He has been a pleasure to work with and will be missed as a key contributor to our team so far this year. We know it will be difficult for him to leave the game at this level as his career is really just getting started but we respect and support his decision. This community is special to Austin and I hope that we can make this game a special memory for him."

Dewing will participate in Friday's home opener game on the team's brand new turf at Weidner Field. They're set to play New Mexico United, with kickoff slated to start at 7 p.m.

The Switchbacks enter their 7th home opener under 70 percent capacity due to the pandemic. The Switchbacks are 1-1 on the road and are coming off of a 4-0 win over Kansas City last Friday. As for New Mexico United, they arrive with momentum in the Springs after a 3-1-win last Saturday against Austin Bold.

The game is nearly sold out but those still looking to attend can still buy tickets.

