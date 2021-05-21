Switchbacks FC excited for home opener at the brand new Weidner Field

COLORAOD SPRINGS — The long-awaited countdown to the opener of the brand new downtown Colorado Spring stadium, Weidner Field, is finally here.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC have nearly sold out their home opener against New Mexico United on Friday.

"It's an absolute honor to be out here for the inaugral game in this new stadium," explained Switchbacks FC defender Jimmy Ockford. "I think that's going to bring our energy level up tomorrow, knowing this is the first professional game on this turf. I think everybody has the same mindset of going out and getting the job done."

Due to COVID-19, the stadium will be at 70% capacity, but that could change prior to kickoff.

For Colorado Springs native, Air Academy & Air Force alum and Switchbacks FC forward Austin Dewing, the excitement level is through the rough.

"We are living the dream, absolutely," said Dewing. "You play youth soccer and you think about coming up through the ranks and trying to play professionally and this is what it's all about. This is why we do it. We've been training for four months to have this season opener. We couldn't be more excited."

Kickoff at Weidner Field is set for 7 p.m., but the Switchbacks FC recommended getting to the stadium early for pre-game festivities, and staying after the game for the fireworks show.