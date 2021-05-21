Switchbacks prepare for home opener

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Switchbacks FC are preparing for their home opener tonight against New Mexico, as the team enters USL Championship play, and the brand-new Weidner Field is now open for fans to enjoy.

Kickoff on tonight’s new turf at Weidner Field is set for 7 p.m. The game is nearly sold out but those still looking to attend can still buy tickets.

The Switchbacks enter their 7th home opener under 70 percent capacity due to the pandemic but that could be set to change before the game starts. The Switchbacks are 1-1 on the road and are coming off of a 4-0 win over Kansas City last Friday. As for New Mexico United, they arrive with momentum in the Springs after a 3-1-win last Saturday against Austin Bold. Still, the Switchbacks are looking forward to this much anticipated matchup.

“Being a kid that has grown up here, played, watched the Switchbacks from the very beginning, it is really wonderful to see the community come together and the organizations behind the Switchbacks and the Switchbacks themselves come together for this moment,” said Austin Dewing, Switchbacks FC forward. So, I think that everyone down to myself to my teammates to the owners to fans that I know across the city, we are just super excited.”

It will be interesting to see how tonight plays out because one of the Switchbacks former players now wears a United Jersey and we will meet face to face with his former teammates tonight.

“Josh Suggs, one of our former team captains, still plays for New Mexico. He went there. Great guy, but we really want to beat him. And our guys are geared up, certainly we’re wrestling some early season injuries and bumps and bruises and getting through things but we’re ready I know the fans are excited,” said Nick Ragain, Switchbacks FC Owner.

Nick said New Mexico will be a challenge but the Switchbacks plan to bring their best foot forward tonight. He says the Switchbacks have been looking forward to this moment and to play on this field for quite some time.

Nick went on to say it’s becoming a rivalry between the Switchbacks and United and it’s a fun one because New Mexico isn’t too far away. And he just wants to say that the Chile is better here in the Springs. There’s still time to come out tonight to watch this rivalry and stay for the fireworks after.

New Mexico left on top in 2020, going 2-2-1 in their group C series. United also pulled the win in 2019 over the Switchbacks. But it’s a new year, new field and new season for our Switchbacks here in the Springs.

