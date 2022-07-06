Two campers catch on fire in Yoder, no injuries reported

YODER, CO — No one was injured after two campers caught fire on North Yoder Road on Tuesday.

The fire sparked a one-acre grass fire and all fires were quickly extinguished but a crew will remain on scene to monitor the fire.

There was ammo in one of the campers but none ignited the fire, according to the Fire Chief.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

