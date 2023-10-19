Watch Now
Truck and small metro bus accident causes Fillmore and Cascade closure Thursday

KOAA
Posted at 6:46 AM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 08:46:08-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — North and south Cascade Avenue are closed and westbound Fillmore Street is down to one lane Thursday morning due to an accident involving a truck and a small metro bus, according to Gold Hills Police.

Closures were announced by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) around 6:00 Thursday morning via Twitter.

Drivers should expect delays and look for alternate routes until approximately 7:45 according to police. Gold Hills Police said no one was injured during the accident.

News5 will continue to update this article as this story develops.
____

