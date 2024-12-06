Three Colorado counties suing disbarred District Attorney Linda Stanley

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Fremont, Chaffee, and Custer counties are suing disbarred District Attorney Linda Stanley. According to court documents, the counties are claiming Stanley used taxpayer dollars to cover personal fees for herself and other members of her staff.

Stanley's district covered those three counties, as well as Park County.

Court documents say Stanley used more than $100,000 to fight ethics and professional conduct complaints. They also allege she failed to disclose to county commissioners that she used funds from her budget to pay those fees.

Stanley was disbarred in October after the Colorado Supreme Court's disciplinary board riled she violated attorney conduct rules when prosecuting two cases, including the high-profile murder case of Barry Morphew, who was accused of killing his wife.

Those charges were dropped two years ago.

