Judge rules 11th Judicial DA will be disbarred before appeal is heard

The district attorney who serves Fremont, Park, Chaffee and Custer Counties will be disbarred.
COLORADO — A Colorado Appeals Court Judge says Linda Stanley, the 11th Judicial District Attorney, will be disbarred before her appeal is heard.

Last month, the Colorado Supreme Court's disciplinary board ruled that Stanley violated attorney conduct rules while prosecuting two cases. Stanley appealed that decision and wanted to continue serving her term, which would've ended on January 14, 2025.

One of those cases was brought against Barry Morphew.

Morphew was charged in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, who he reported missing in 2020.

The charges against Barry Morphew were dropped in 2022 after a judge barred prosecutors from presenting their key witnesses. The judge said it was because prosecutors failed to follow rules for turning over evidence in his favor.

Suzanne Morphew's remains were found in Saguache County in September, 2023.

Stanley serves over the following Colorado counties:

  • Fremont
  • Custer
  • Park
  • Chaffee

You can read the judge's decision below:

__



____

