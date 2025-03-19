'They're coming from somewhere outside of the country,' fraud experts way in on fake ExpressToll text messages

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people in Colorado Springs are receiving text messages that appear to be coming from ExpressToll, but they are fake. The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office has even issued a warning over these fake messages.

Many of them start off by saying, “A final notice from ExpressToll, E-Z pass final reminder, or toll notice: payment required.”

The message demanding the recipients pays a balance, then threatens they will be penalized or subjected to legal action.

Multiple employees at KOAA News5 got some of these fake ExpressToll messages this week.

Other people have posted online with their experiences saying, “I got it and knew it was a scam,” “I have gotten several in the last few days,” and “I got it yesterday and so did my sister in law.”

AARP Program Manager for ElderWatch and fraud expert Mark Fetterhoff shared that he even got one of these text messages this week.

“Most of the time that we're hearing and seeing these types of messages, they're coming from somewhere outside of the country,” said Fetterhoff.

Fetterhoff said people use technology to get a list of phone numbers and then send out thousands of fake text messages.

“They're putting these messages out in large quantities. They'll use computers to dial up to thousands of phone numbers at one time, and hoping they get two or three victims as part of that... mass call out,” said Fetterhoff.

He said people sometimes fall for the texts because they don't want to face consequences for not paying a toll.

“People gravitate towards, you know, just paying it, especially if it's a small fee,” said Fetterhoff.

He said it is not just text messages, but this can happen over calls and automated voice messages.

“Their goal is to get their payment information so then they can maybe charge something else at a later time,” said Fetterhoff.

He said the AARP ElderWatch helpline has had numerous calls asking about this and what people should do.

Fetterhoff said if you get one of these messages, report the message as spam, then check and verify your toll balances directly by visiting the official ExpressToll website or calling their customer service line.

A spokesperson with CDOT said, “The Colorado Department of Transportation does not text bills to people for ExpressToll, instead they will receive a bill in the mail (address associated with vehicle registration). ExpressToll account holders can also opt to receive a bill by email."

