El Paso County DMV warning customers of ongoing text and email scam

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office is warning the community of an ongoing fraudulent text message impersonating ExpressToll.

The county says numerous DMV customers reported receiving text messages claiming they have an unpaid toll balance and to click a link for payment. They say the message is not legitimate and should be ignored.

The text or email will usually come from a foreign phone number with a link to steal personal and financial information.

If you receive one of these messages, you are asked to do the following:



don't click on any links and don't respond to the message

report the message as spam and block the sender

verify toll balances directly by visiting the official ExpressToll website or calling their customer service line at (303)537-3470

The county says official toll agencies do not send payment requests through unsolicited text messages.

