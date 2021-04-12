The Review & Preview: The latest on COVID-19 in Colorado for April 11-16

COLORADO SPRINGS — With so much information being announced daily about the COVID-19 pandemic, here is a review and preview of what is going on in Southern Colorado as it pertains to the virus.

The Review

We received a warning from Colorado Governor Jared Polis last week stating this is a time of great concern as we have seen the largest number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 since February. The governor says more than half of the new cases involved four variants.

"If you develop COVID now, chances are you are going to be infected with a variant that is probably more easily spread and could potentially cause more severe illness," said Dr. Rachel Herlihy of the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.

The variants are more transmissible and often more severe than regular strains of COVID-19.

The message is to continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing, even if you have been vaccinated.

Pueblo County moved back to Level Yellow on the state's COVID-19 dial due to an increasing number of cases.

Restriction under Level Yellow include but are not limited to:



Restaurants and seated indoor events in Level Yellow return to 50% capacity or 150 people per room, whichever is less 

Capacity for most businesses, including gyms, offices, non-critical manufacturing, critical and non-critical retail, and both indoor and outdoor events returns to 50% or up to 50 people, whichever is less

Last Call for alcohol in restaurants is 1:00 a.m.

You can find full details on each level of the state COVID dial here: covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-dial

But more people are being vaccinated statewide, which is working to stop the spread, according to state health officials. Nearly two million have received at least one dose while more than one million are considered fully vaccinated. Ready for the vaccine? here's how you can sign up in Colorado, with all adults eligible.

At the White House, President Joe Biden announced all adults nationwide, age eighteen and up, will be eligible to sign up for a vaccine as of next Monday, April 19th. The vast majority of states had already announced they will expand vaccine eligibility ahead of Biden's new April 19 deadline. Oregon and Hawaii are the only two states that have not yet made such an announcement, though both have already vaccinated more than 30% of their residents.

The Preview

And as we look ahead to some of what you'll see on News5 this week, on Monday Fort Carson soldiers will deploy to Pueblo to help with the federal vaccine site now under the purview of the Federal Emergency Management Agency during an 8-week pilot program. The goal is to increase the number of daily vaccinations from 1,750 to 3,000.

The state fairground operation will be available 7 days a week beginning at 7 a.m. Vaccine appointments can be made at http://www.centura.org/vaccine.

This Wednesday marks 100 days out to the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games. News5 will be at the Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs to celebrate the milestone as we gear up for the summer games. NBC will carry the games across networks and affiliates, like KOAA-TV, beginning July 23 to August 8.

Friday marks the end of Colorado's COVID-19 dial. It will be replaced by a new public health order that will give much more control over virus response to local communities. We'll keep you posted as counties will now manage their own local restrictions.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers says he does not plan to impose new local capacity restrictions over and above the state requirements. That position is shared by the El Paso County Board of Commissioners.

