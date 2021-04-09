Gov. Jared Polis to provide update on the state of COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS — Gov. Jared Polis is expected to provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19.

The governor may also announce new details on retiring the COVID-19 dial system, which is set to happen on April 16.

The COVID-19 dial system will be replaced by a new public health order that will give much more control over virus response to local communities.



Last week Gov. Polis announced he was extending the statewide mask mandate for 30 days. This time though, the order came with new modifications.

The updated order requires mask-wearing in all counties in schools (including extracurricular activities), child care centers, indoor children’s camps, public-facing state government facilities, congregate care facilities, prisons, jails, emergency medical and other healthcare settings, and personal services and limited healthcare settings.

In counties that are in blue, yellow, orange, red, and purple on the state COVID dial, masks must also be worn in all public indoor settings when 10 or more unvaccinated individuals or individuals of unknown vaccination status are present.

Counties in level green can lift or modify mask requirements.

Right now El Paso County is in Level Yellow.

