The plan: Quick access to COVID vaccine for Colorado kids

COLORADO SPRINGS — The COVID-19 vaccine will likely be available to young kids in Colorado within the next seven to ten days. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) okayed the vaccine for children six months to five years over the weekend.

Colorado public health leaders have had plans in place anticipating the go ahead from the CDC. They have been lobbying to get the vaccine for younger kids.

"While it [COVID-19] might not be as severe, as frequently severe as it is in older adults, it can still have severe and lasting outcomes for children,” said Heather Roth with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Immunization Division.

Now with the CDC approval vaccines should be available across Colorado quickly.

"We placed pre-orders with the CDC, “ said Roth, “So, we've got vaccine kind of coming, in transit. And we anticipate having about 68-thousand doses."

She said getting kids immunized sooner is better than later.

One reason is a summer wave of COVID infections.

Secondly, because Pfizer and Moderna, the two vaccines approved for kids, both require a series. “The multiple doses, the spacing, the time it takes to get all three or all two on board and then those two weeks after that last dose to build full protection.” If for example, you have a kid starting kindergarten at the end of summer, you need to begin vaccines now so their immunity is built up for the first day of class.

Roth refers to a national survey showing close to 20% of parents plan to get their kids immunized as soon as possible. Another 40% are not opposed to vaccines, but will likely take a wait and see approach with this one because it is so new.

Roth said it is understandable and it natural to have questions. "Have those conversations with their healthcare provider, someone who they trust who has an insight into the data.”

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.