The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China in late 2019 and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. In late January 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

For more information and the latest updates on COVID-19 from health officials, go to the websites for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control or World Health Organization. Johns Hopkins University is also tracking COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries at this website.

For the latest updates in Colorado, click here for the state's COVID-19 site.