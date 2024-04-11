The cause of two fires that broke out Friday now known says Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says the cause of two fires in Colorado Springs has now been identified.

As we reported Friday morning,CSFD responded to a reported structure fire at the Goose Apartments on Garden Ranch Drive.

According to CSFD, callers stated that the second-floor balcony of an apartment was on fire.

CSFD Engine 10 called in a working structure fire after seeing the smoke in the air. Firefighters arrived and quickly put out the fire before the fire spread from the balcony.

During the firefighting effort, damage was done to the inside of the apartment which left four people displaced.

No injuries were reported to the civilians or firefighters.

CSFD Fire investigators determined that this fire was caused by not properly disposing of cigarettes.

As we reported Friday afternoon, CSFD also responded to a structure fire on Jefferson St. on the west side of the city.

According to CSFD, multiple callers reported seeing heavy smoke coming from a nearby outbuilding. An additional caller said that the fire was spreading quickly to a home.

Engine 9 arrived at the scene at 11:06 a.m. to heavy fire and smoke coming from multiple structures.

During an outside search of the structures, Engine 9 reported a small grass fire to the south of the buildings. Due to the fast-moving winds, nearby brush, and heavy fire, a second alarm was called and several brush trucks were ordered.

At first, the firefighters fought the fire inside the home to try and save it, but the fast-moving winds forced them to shift focus to trying to avoid having the roof collapse on them.

It was several hours before the fire was considered under control.

Three buildings— an outbuilding, a shed, and a home— were totally lost. Two people were displaced.

No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

CSFD Fire investigators have determined that this fire was caused by an electrical event in a workshop.

