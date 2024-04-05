Watch Now
Second fire burning in Colorado Springs Friday, CSFD responding

Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a two-alarm structure fire at 817 W Jefferson St.
Jefferson Street Fire
Posted at 11:21 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 13:35:52-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to another structure fire in Colorado Springs Friday.

According to the department, it is located at 817 West Jefferson. Smoke can be seen from the I-25 and Centennial Boulevard as the fire is in close proximity.

At this time it is unclear what is on fire but a large smoke plume can be seen. It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

A fire broke out on the northeast side of Colorado Springs earlier Friday in an apartment complex, that fire left four people displaced.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

____

____
