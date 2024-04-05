Second fire burning in Colorado Springs Friday, CSFD responding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to another structure fire in Colorado Springs Friday.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingstructurefire at 817 W Jefferson st. A second alarm has been ordered. PIO responding.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 5, 2024
According to the department, it is located at 817 West Jefferson. Smoke can be seen from the I-25 and Centennial Boulevard as the fire is in close proximity.
At this time it is unclear what is on fire but a large smoke plume can be seen. It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.
A fire broke out on the northeast side of Colorado Springs earlier Friday in an apartment complex, that fire left four people displaced.
News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.
