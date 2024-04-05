Colorado Springs Fire Department puts out structure fire Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has put out a structure fire Friday morning.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a #workingstructurefire at Goose Apts on Garden Ranch. PIO responding — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 5, 2024

According to the department the fire was located at the Goose Apartments on Garden Ranch Drive.

The apartments are located on the northeast side of Colorado Springs near the intersection of North Union Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard.

According to the CSFD PIO twitter account, CSFD fire investigators are currently on scene trying to figure out how the fire started.

Only one unit was impacted and four people are currently displaced.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.