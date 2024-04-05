Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Fire Department puts out structure fire Friday morning

The Colorado Springs Fire Department puts out a fire at the Goose Apartments Friday morning.
structure_fire.jpeg
structure_fire1.jpeg
Posted at 9:42 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 12:56:16-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has put out a structure fire Friday morning.

According to the department the fire was located at the Goose Apartments on Garden Ranch Drive.

The apartments are located on the northeast side of Colorado Springs near the intersection of North Union Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard.

According to the CSFD PIO twitter account, CSFD fire investigators are currently on scene trying to figure out how the fire started.

Only one unit was impacted and four people are currently displaced.
____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App