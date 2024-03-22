Teller County plow driver buried in snow slide, dozens of people still unaccounted for

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dozens of people are unaccounted for in Teller County a week after a deadly snowstorm. Teller County leaders are driving around to check on people. One commissioner expects to have everyone accounted for by this weekend.

Many people across the county still can't get out of their driveways with four feet of snow.

Others were without power for days.

A county public works plow driver was buried in a snow slide in Cripple Creek for hours Sunday.

"First time I've ever been in one in Colorado, born and raised right here in Cripple Creek," said Tom Snare.

Snare has been plowing county roads for almost a decade.

After the slide, Snare went right back to doing what he loved.

"It's my job and the public is number one," said Snare. "It makes me feel good to help people."

"In these situations, I do feel that we saw a lot of heroism and dedication to the public," said Teller County public works director, Fred Clifford.

Clifford said Snare was finishing the last of the county's 600 miles of road Thursday.

That's where I met him, an hour's drive outside Divide. It's in those rural backcountry areas, that he's most thankful his radio has signal.

"Oh man, that was a blessing to be able to get out of there," said Snare. "I know a few other people worked 20-something years before, they say radios did not work down there."

The county invested in a more reliable radio system a few years ago.

"Having that communication in the truck and it works everywhere in the county is, it's safety for everybody," said Clifford.

Clifford said the amount of heavy snow took about a third of county plow vehicles out of commission.

Public works hired mechanics to get them fixed and ready for the next storm.

