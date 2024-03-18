Florissant residents snowed in, plow company buried in clients

FLORISSANT — There are tons of cars and trucks covered in feet of snow in the Indian Creek neighborhood of Florissant.

Sami Cairns and her daughter have been snowed in since the storm hit Wednesday night. They have to hike out of their driveway.

"I'm stuck," said Cairns. "We plowed and plowed and plowed, we got 38 inches."

Cairns said she's lived out there for three years and hasn't seen a snowstorm like this. "Not this much snow in this short amount of time."

Cairns said the amount of snow and her narrow driveway is turning away local snow plowers. "If I were to hire a private plow company to come in and plow it, they kind of look at my driveway and go, no."

Preston Land Management said the amount of snow is breaking their plow equipment.

"We've got quite a few trucks out there, we've broken several of them, helping clients," said co-owner Angela Gregg. "That sets us back as a business because we want to help as many people as possible and we can't."

Gregg said they had to raise prices because they're also buried with clients in El Paso and Teller Counties.

"It's unfortunate, it's not something I'd like," said Gregg. "Chains are breaking again, we are renting equipment out of our dime to get them out."

Gregg said they got more than 300 calls and texts for snow removal help since the storm started.

Teller County Public Works officials said they focus on plowing main roads, while private driveways are the responsibility of the owner.

Cairns said the county plowed her cul-de-sac Saturday night. "I think they did a really good job for the magnitude [of snow]."

____

