Heavy snow, no power, closed shops and casinos in Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK — The snowstorm turned a popular tourist destination into a ghost town. Shops, even casinos in Cripple Creek closed.

Some people who live there said they have been out of power for days.

More than 2,200 customers were without power in Cripple Creek throughout the storm, according to Black Hills Energy.

"Couple hours, 8, 9, 10 hours, something manageable, but not days," said resident Liz Zdanowicz.

Zdanowicz is a bartender at The District Kitchen and Saloon downtown, which was supposed to have its grand opening Friday but couldn't.

"Our community is at a standstill with no power, sorry it's a little emotional, no power, no food, we have people stuck in hotels here," said Zdanowicz.

Travis Maracle has lived in Cripple Creek on and off since the 90s. "It's a hell of a storm, I don't remember a storm this bad in quite some time."

The Cripple Creek police chief Bud Bright said it's been all hands on deck.

"I've had officers that have been here since Tuesday when this started, so they're running, they get a little sleep after work, after shift and come back and do it all again," said Bright.

Bright said they're working with firefighters to keep up with the number of calls for help. "We've really focused on our elderly, we do have a fairly large population."

But I'm told this storm has brought the small town together like never before.

"My family has a house that has a generator, so taking in people if we can, it's a small house," said Zdanowicz. "[I'm] proud of my community for working so good together, we're going to get through this."

Bright said even without power and no phone service, people should still be able to call 911 in an emergency.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.