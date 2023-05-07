Teller County authorities responding to small plane crash

TELLER COUNTY — Deputies with the Teller County Sheriff's Office responded to a small plane crash near Phantom Canyon Road early Sunday.

The TCSO reported in a Facebook post that the crash site is in a very remote area that is difficult to get to. No other information about the crash is available at this time.

Authorities ask that you avoid the area so that first responders can get to the scene safely.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

