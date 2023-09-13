Teen suspects arrested in connection to 19th St. homicide in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has arrested four teens in connection to a homicide that happened last month. It happened on Aug. 21st at the Wind River Place apartments on N. 19th St.

The shooting left 32-year-old Gabriel Villanueba dead, and CSPD obtained arrest warrants for the teens who are allegedly responsible.

The department says that two 18-year-olds, a 13-year-old, and a 15-year-old were arrested on Monday. They are facing second degree murder and other charges.

The 18-years-old's are Santiago Dominguez and Ali Talib. The other two names will not be released due to their age.

This is still an active investigation, If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.

