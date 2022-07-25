Stage One Fire Restrictions lifted for El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — Stage One Fire Restrictions have been lifted for El Paso County, effective immediately.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says residents should contact their local Fire Protection District or Department before any open burning that had been previously allowed.

While El Paso County has some areas that may have large amounts of moisture but other portions have remained dry and may have a higher risk of fire.

The Sheriff's Office says some Fire Districts on the eastern side of the county border ask that residents remain cautious with any flame-producing device or fire.

A safe area should be utilized for any open fires or flame-producing devices along with having fire suppression items available.

