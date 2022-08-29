Springs police search for missing boys

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the community for help finding two boys who ran away from home Sunday.

Brothers Devon Redden, age 16, and Dariyon Redden, age 12, were last seen at around noon at their home in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue in the Stratton Meadows area.

Officers say the boys frequently visit the area near the Tinseltown Cinema, Chuck E. Cheese, and the DoubleTree Hotel.

Please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000 if you see them.

