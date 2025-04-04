Spring Events DUI enforcement period underway in Colorado, ends April 23

COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be supporting the Colorado State Patrol and 74 local law enforcement agencies in a DUI enforcement period that began Thursday and runs until April 23.

This is part of 'The Heat Is On Spring Events' DUI enforcement period, where drivers may see the following to remove impaired drivers from Colorado roads:



saturation patrols

sobriety checkpoints

additional law enforcement officers on duty

According to CDOT, from March through May last year, there were 50 impaired driving-related traffic deaths in Colorado.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol, cannabis, drugs or a combination of these substances is dangerous and illegal. There is, and never will be, an excuse to get behind the wheel while under the influence,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Expect to see more law enforcement out patrolling for DUIs as the weather warms and Coloradans are tempted to party and drive.”

According to CDOT, last year's Spring Events DUI enforcement resulted in more than 750 impaired-driving arrests in Colorado.

CDOT says their recent St. Patrick's Day Weekend DUI enforcement period resulted in more than 220 arrests across more than 80 participating agencies.

CDOT also reminds drivers that a new law in Colorado prohibits drivers from using a mobile electronic device while driving.

According to CDOT, the next DUI enforcement period will be for Memorial Day Weekend from May 22 to May 28. For more information about The Heat Is On campaign, visit CDOT's website.

