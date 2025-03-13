'Keep Your Charm:' CDOT reminding people to drive safe over the holiday weekend

COLORADO — St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner and for those who plan on celebrating, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reminding you to drive safely.

This weekend CDOT is launching the The Heat Is On St. Patrick’s Day Weekend DUI enforcement period, joined by Colorado State Patrol and 76 other law enforcement agencies from around Colorado.

The enforcement period begins Thursday, March 13 through Wednesday, March 19. Drivers could see more law enforcement patrols and sobriety checkpoints during this period.

St. Patrick's Day weekend is proven to be a particularly dangerous weekend for drivers, with 47% of drivers involved in a fatal crash after midnight being impaired, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"Consumption of impairing substances is common during St. Patrick’s Day and we ask that you consider the safety of yourself and other motorists on our roads. Remember, alcohol and cannabis slow your reaction time and put you at greater risk of a crash."



“Don’t make excuses this weekend — choose a sober ride. Use a rideshare service, taxi or public transit to get home safely. If you have a designated driver, make sure they are truly sober before getting in their vehicle.” Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of Colorado State Patrol

This is one of 16 yearly periods of the 'The Heat is On' campaign, which aims to reduce the number of impaired drivers and educate Coloradans on the dangers of impaired driving.





How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers The Pueblo Police Department is warning people of card skimming happening at several locations across the Steel City. Card skimming is not a new crime, but Pueblo police say it's becoming increasingly common. How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.