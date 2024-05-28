Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Colorado Springs Monday

DENVER — A Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Denver to Tampa, Florida had to make an emergency landing in Colorado Springs Monday.

The flight didn't make it very far, leaving Denver at 7:13 p.m. Monday and landing in Colorado Springs at 8:22 p.m., according to FlightAware.

This all started after flight attendants reportedly smelled smoke in the cabin, following procedure, according to a spokesperson for Southwest.

The crew was able to safely get all the passengers off the plane onto the tarmac and on to a different flight to Tampa, a representative from Southwest told Denver7.

A flight left Colorado Springs at 10:58 p.m. Monday, landing in Tampa at 3:43 a .m. Tuesday, according to FlightAware.

Southwest did apologize for the inconvenience. The airline said safety is important for its customers and employees.

At last check, maintenance was evaluating the plane.