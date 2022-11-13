Watch Now
South I-25 shut down at Garden of the Gods for multi-vehicle crash

As of around 8:30PM Saturday night.
Ryan LeCompte
I25 and Fillmore crash
Posted at 8:36 PM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 22:50:14-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, I-25 is shut down at Garden of the Gods for a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer.

Ambulances did get called out to the scene, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

Use an alternate route if at all possible.

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene. We'll keep this article updated as we learn more.

