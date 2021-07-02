Watch
Some of Colorado's best high school athletes are in Pueblo for the All-State Games

The best high school athletes in Colorado are gathering in Pueblo.
Posted at 7:45 PM, Jul 01, 2021
The Colorado High School Coaches Association's All-State Games are happening around CSU Pueblo.

Senior athletes in eight sports including, football, volleyball, and basketball, were invited by the coaches association to represent their school one last time.

"It is a blessing. I am just thankful to be here and get the opportunity because a lot of kids don't get the same opportunity, so I am more than thankful for that opportunity," Julian Buerk, future CSU-Pueblo football player said.

More than 40 schools are being represented at this year's All-State Games.

