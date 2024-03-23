Watch Now
Snow slides possible on US 40 Berthoud Pass in the coming days, CDOT warns

Berthoud Pass bank slide 3-20-24
Colorado Department of Transportation
A bank slide took place along US 40 Berthoud Pass the morning of Tuesday, March 20, 2024. CDOT crews quickly responded and safely cleared the roadway. Another bank slide took place later that day.
Berthoud Pass bank slide 3-20-24
Berthoud Pass bank slide 3-20-24
Berthoud Pass bank slide 3-20-24
Berthoud Pass bank slide 3-20-24
Posted at 9:13 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 23:13:38-04

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning drivers on US 40 Berthoud Pass to be alert for snow slides in the coming days.

Warm temperatures, especially during the warmer daylight hours, and heavy snow from last week's storm have created the perfect conditions for small bank slides, according to CDOT.

Berthoud Pass bank slide 3-20-24
The bank slides on Tuesday, March 20, 2024, took place at Mille Point 237.5 on US 40 Berthoud Pass.

Two slides were reported Wednesday on the west side of the pass at Mile Point 237.5. No vehicles were involved, CDOT said.

According to the department, traditional snow slide prevention is limited on Berthoud Pass due to rock fencing located above the roadway. The fencing protects travelers from rockfall once the snow has melted but adds a challenge to snow slide prevention.

Berthoud Pass bank slide 3-20-24
CDOT crews clear one of two bank slides on US 40 Berthoud Pass the morning of Tuesday, March 20, 2024.

CDOT has positioned crews along the pass to monitor conditions in real time and respond as quickly as possible. If a snow slide does occur, drivers should not try to drive through the debris. Instead, motorists should call emergency services and stay in their vehicles, according to CDOT.

For up-to-date road conditions and travel information, visit COtrip.org.

