Ski towns welcome first snow in Colorado's high country

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — Ski areas across Colorado's high country are taking advantage of the first big snowfall of the season, while nearby towns are ready to cash in on the rush of skiers.

As long as the flakes keep falling, Loveland Ski Area’s snow guns will keep blowing.

Marketing Director John Sellers said after more than six inches of natural snow by Thursday afternoon, the independently-owned ski area is in a great position to match last year’s opening date of Nov. 3, if not sooner, after this first substantial snow of the season.

“If everybody does a few extra snow dances, hopefully we'll be able to do it a little bit sooner,” joked Sellers.

If skiers hit the slopes sooner, that's good news for smaller Summit County towns like Frisco, which relies on the extra foot traffic once the slopes open.

“We’re right in the middle of all the resorts,” said Autumn Kennedy, who works at Footes Rest Sweet Shoppe.

Just down Main Street in Frisco at Colisco Wearables, Sherrylou Bernardo said once kids head back to school, this time of year becomes a “dead season.”

That’s until nearby ski resorts open and bring in extra revenue.

Keystone Ski Resort still plans to open sometime this month. Vail and Breckenridge are both scheduled to open Nov. 10.