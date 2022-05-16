Shelter-in-place lifted following police activity in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY — A shelter-in-place order from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is now lifted following police activity near Fontaine Blvd and Grinnell Blvd in Security-Widefield.

The order was in effect for about 30 minutes, impacting a 1/4 mile area from Judson Street.

Details are not yet available.

People living in the area were advised to "secure your home and stay away from the doors and window," according to the notice from Peak Alerts issued at 10:27 a.m.

_____

