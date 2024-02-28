Shaping Tomorrow: A Colorado Conversation on Artificial Intelligence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Marking ChatGPT's first anniversary and its profound societal influence, KOAA 5, The Gazette, and Pikes Peak State College invite you to pivotal Town Hall this Friday.

Listen to a panel of leading Artificial Intelligence experts as they explore the future of AI in Software Development, Cybersecurity and National Defense as well as Small Business Applications.

Moderated by Dr. Dennis Natali professor of business and the artificial intelligence policy chair for Pikes Peak State College.

The Panelists involved will be David Scott Bernstein, a software developer and co-author of “Prompt Engineering for Everyone.”

Christie Frieg, president of Alethia Software, which specializes in software development services focused on Space Doman Awareness data and other types of military applications.

As well as, Brandon Lee, president of Edison App Design, which uses technology and software automation to help small businesses bridge the gap between the real world and digital data.

The event which will be held at the Pikes Peak State College's Campus Theater, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday. The public is encouraged to attend this event, should you like to ask the panelists a question or register for the event, you can do so here.

