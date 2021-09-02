Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Serious crash shuts down Westbound Austin Bluffs by Union

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA
News5 Traffic Alerts let you know of incidents that need your attention and will impact your daily commute.
Traffic Alert 1280x720
Posted at 5:28 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 19:28:48-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, the Westbound lane on Austin Bluffs was shut down near Union Boulevard due to a serious crash. The crash happened around 1:40 p.m.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the major crash team responded to the scene, and that someone had a serious injury.

Right now News 5 does not know if more than one car was involved, or what may have caused the crash.

Police say they anticipate the lanes to be shut down for a couple more hours as the major crash team wraps up the investigation of the scene.

This is a developing story.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards