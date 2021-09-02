Serious crash shuts down Westbound Austin Bluffs by Union

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, the Westbound lane on Austin Bluffs was shut down near Union Boulevard due to a serious crash. The crash happened around 1:40 p.m.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the major crash team responded to the scene, and that someone had a serious injury.

Westbound Austin Bluffs blocked from Union in the area of UCCS. Please avoid the area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 2, 2021

Right now News 5 does not know if more than one car was involved, or what may have caused the crash.

Police say they anticipate the lanes to be shut down for a couple more hours as the major crash team wraps up the investigation of the scene.

This is a developing story.

