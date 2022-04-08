Watch
Fatal crash closes westbound Woodman Rd between Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Dr

KOAA
Colorado Springs Police investigate a fatal crash on E Woodmen Road at Havenwood. (Apr 8, 2022)
Posted at 12:48 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 14:55:16-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police have closed a portion of westbound Woodmen Rd due to a fatal crash during the noon hour on Friday.

Details on the crash on not yet available. Officers have setup a screen to shield the view of the crash from onlookers during the investigation.

Be aware traffic is not being allowed west past Austin Bluffs towards Rangewood as the crash is along the stretch of road near the intersection with Havenwood.

Police expect the road to be closed for an extended period of time, so please plan accordingly to take another route.

_____

