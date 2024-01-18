Watch Now
Semi-truck blocking eastbound on-ramp of Highway 16, closure expected for several hours

KOAA
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 16:19:10-05

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The City of Fountain is reporting that a semi-truck is blocking the eastbound on-ramp of Highway 16 and Highway 85.

According to the city, due to the nature of the situation, it will take several hours to remove the semi from the on-ramp.

Details are limited at this time as to how the semi-truck ended up blocking the on-ramp.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

____

