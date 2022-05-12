Security-Widefield neighborhood under mandatory evacuation due to fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents in a Security-Widefield neighborhood are under a mandatory evacuation notice due to a fire burning in the area of 5000 Alturas Drive.

The evacuation notice applies to residents who live south of Milton E Proby Parkway, East of Hancock Express Way, North of Bradley Rd/Alturas Dr, and West of S Powers Blvd.

Expect police to be present on Powers Blvd (Highway 21) to close traffic as crews work the fire.

This is to the west of the Amazon facilities on S Powers Blvd.

Even before a fire threatens your home, you'll want to have an emergency plan in place for you and your family. This should include ways to get in touch with everyone, a safe meeting place, and what actions to take if a disaster were to strike.

If a fire is burning nearby, pack your car ahead of time with necessary documents, medications, clothing, and other supplies.

When flames threaten, act fast! Don't feel the need to be told to leave if you feel unsafe.

If told to evacuate, you must go now. Finally, return home only when officials say that it's safe to do so.

First Alert 5 Weather Forecast

Strong to dangerous winds and extremely low daytime humidity will create locally extreme fire conditions in southern Colorado.

The two main areas for extreme fire danger are central to western El Paso and Huerfano counties. These two counties are under a high wind warning from the morning through 12 pm today as wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 mph.

Relative Humidity values could drop to as low as 2 percent across portions of southern Colorado today. Between that dry air and broad gusts over 30 mph, if a fire were to spark, it could undergo explosive growth.

Temperatures will generally be about 10 degrees cooler today than yesterday with more widespread highs in the 70s and 80s with only a couple 90s out near the CO/KS border.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 42. Localized extreme fire danger is expected in El Paso County today, mainly for areas along and west of I-25 where wind gusts could be up to 60 or even 70 mph. Daytime humidity will fall to or even below 5% which will only add to the extreme fire danger.

Wildfire safety tips to consider before, during and after the flames

Avoid activities with open flames or sparks

Avoid power equipment that creates sparks

Obey burn bans

Properly discard cigarettes

Keep vehicles off of dry grasses

Call 911 to report smoke or fire

