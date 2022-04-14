Wildfire safety tips to consider before, during and after the flames

With our recent string of wildfires prompting evacuations this past week, it's important to know what to do when a fire is threatening your home and your safety.

When talking wildfires, the weather that often drives these flames can change quickly.

What might be a small fire one moment could become a giant blaze the next.

When a Red Flag Warning is issued for your neighborhood, you'll want to keep some of these things in mind.

First, avoid any activities that encourage open flames, and observe all local burn bans.

Second, avoid using any power tools or equipment that may create a spark.

If smoking, please properly discard of cigarettes.

Keep vehicles off of dry grasses to avoid a spark.

If you see a fire, or see or smell smoke, call 911 immediately.

Colorado Springs Fire tells me that you shouldn't assume that someone has already called it in.

Even before a fire threatens your home, you'll want to have an emergency plan in place for you and your family.

This should include ways to get in touch with everyone, a safe meeting place, and what actions to take if a disaster were to strike.

If a fire is burning nearby, pack your car ahead of time with necessary documents, medications, clothing, and other supplies.

When flames threaten, act fast! Don't feel the need to be told to leave if you feel unsafe.

If told to evacuate, you must go now.

Finally, return home only when officials say that it's safe to do so,

