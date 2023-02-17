Second juvenile victim dies following early February shooting near Falcon

FALCON, Colorado — A second juvenile victim has died following an early February shooting near Falcon, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Dr. in the Meridian Ranch area just before 1 a.m. on Sun. Feb. 5.

One juvenile victim, who was later identified as 17-year-old Caleb Nickerson, was reported dead at the scene.

On Thurs. the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced that another juvenile victim has died following the shooting. The El Paso County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim at a later time.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the following statement on Thursday:

To our neighbors whom we serve who live in the Falcon area, we want to assure you there is no known continuing threat to the public from this incident. It is our belief this was an isolated incident and involved persons were known to each other.

At this time, there is no information on the suspect The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating. If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 719-520-7777.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.