EPSO responds to overnight shooting in Falcon; multiple injured, one dead

EL PASO COUNTY — Around 12:30 A.M. Sunday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls indicating shots fired in a neighborhood near the Antler Creek Golf Course in Falcon.

Numerous gunshot victims were found when deputies arrived on the scene.

A shelter-in-place was issued for the area around 2:50 A.M. and subsequently lifted around 4:30 A.M.

Five victims were taken to the hospital with varying levels of injuries and one was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, but the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has indicated it may be linked and or connected to a carjacking that took place on February 4, 2023, in the area of Potter Drive.

There are multiple suspects at this point in the investigation.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more details are released.

If you have footage or any info. which may be valuable in this case call 719-520-7777.

