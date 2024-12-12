Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers announce $10,000 reward for information on June homicide

The Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers have announced a reward of $10,000 for anonymous information that leads to the arrest of a person responsible for a homicide back in June.

On June 17, 2024, at around 9 pm, Colorado Springs Police responded to a large disturbance in the 3100 block of Heather Glen Drive near Remington Park. When police arrived, they found an adult male who was deceased at the scene. The individual was later identified as 24-year-old Tadeo Francisco Villavicencio-Ramirez who died from a stab wound.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating this as a homicide and asks that you call them at 719-444-4000 if you have any information or were a witness to this crime.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP if you wish to remain anonymous.





