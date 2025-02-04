Search for Kelsie Schelling continues in Colorado 12 years after she was last seen

PUEBLO, Colo. — Tuesday marks 12 years since Kelsie Schelling was last seen in Colorado, she was 22 and pregnant at the time she went missing.

Tuesday also marks Missing Persons Day in Colorado, and Kelsie's mother Laura Saxton tells News5 she once again plans to be at the state capitol for a ceremony at 10 a.m. to honor Kelsie and more than 600 others who are missing. Saxton helped found Colorado Missing Persons Day in 2016.

Schelling's vehicle was eventually found abandoned in a hospital parking lot. Her boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, was found guilty in 2021 of murdering her, but her remains have yet to be found.

A memorial bench sits inside City Park in Pueblo honoring the life of Schelling.

"The loss of Kelsie Schelling had a tremendous impact on the Pueblo community," Pueblo Police wrote on social media in 2021. "Although Kelsie was not from the Pueblo area, Puebloans connected with her. The community felt the pain of the loss of such a beautiful young woman. From the time of her initial disappearance to the reading of the verdict, community members supported efforts to locate Kelsie and to bring her killer to justice. Understanding that connection, it is our hope that the park bench will provide her family and our community with a peaceful setting to honor Kelsie and reflect upon."

If you have any information on where Kelsie's remains could be, you can contact the cold case hotline at 303-239-4244.

