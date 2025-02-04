Watch Now
Woman asks public for help years after grandpa vanishes in Colorado Springs

There are more than 600 cases tracked by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for missing persons.
Francis Houle
Houle Family
Francis Houle reportedly worked on a ranch in Colorado Springs and was last heard from in 1979.
Francis Houle
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman is asking for help from the public years after her grandfather who worked in Colorado Springs vanished.

Tuesday marks Missing Persons Day in Colorado. A ceremony scheduled at the Colorado Capitol at 10 a.m. will honor more than 600 people who have gone missing.

Among those missing is Francis Houle. Houle was last known to be working on a ranch in Colorado Springs and wrote a letter to his family dated August of 1979, but hasn't been heard from since. In 2021, Houle's grandaughter Samantha reported him missing, more than 30 years later.

"I don't think my family had the tools, and I don't think they could come to the conclusion that their dad actually went missing," Samantha Houle said about the delay in reporting her grandpa missing. "I think that was a hard time... I know that it's something that wounds my mom deeply to this day, thinking about her dad and how she hasn't seen him since she was a girl, seeing that hurt in my mom's eyes made me want to advocate for her."

Samantha has been doing her own research, exhausting every effort to track down what happened to her grandfather. If Francis is still alive, he would be turning 92 in May of this year, but Samantha added there's no record of a death certificate and she believes he wouldn't have chosen to lose contact with his family.

"He seemed like a very loving father," Samantha said. "He really loved his children. It is a feeling that you can see when you read his letters. I know he really missed being home in North Dakota, and I just hope that I can bring my mom and my relatives closure about their dad, but I need the community's help. I've pretty much exhausted every avenue I could go, so I need somebody out there to say something."

Samantha has a binder full of information she has collected on her grandpa.

"It's just kind of like he disappeared into thin air," Samantha added.

If you have any information on what happened to Francis, you're asked to email the Colorado Springs Police Department at CSPDColdCase@coloradosprings.gov.

Francis is just one of hundreds missing in the Centennial State. According to Colorado Bureau of Investigation Investigative (CBI) Analyst Audrey Simkins, there are about 680 missing persons cases they are tracking where someone has been missing more than a year, but on any given day in Colorado, there are about 1,200 missing person cases.

"It's more widespread than people would think," Simkins said of missing person cases. "If you see something and you don't want to intervene, that's totally fine, right? Things are dangerous out there these days, but making sure that if you see something, you say something. If it doesn't look right to you, if it doesn't sound right to you, get a hold of local law enforcement... and just be vigilant. Be aware of your surroundings. Watch your kiddos on their way to and from school and again, just if things don't look right, let someone know."

Simkins has been with the CBI for 26 years and wanted to make it clear there's a misconception that someone has to wait 24 hours to report a person missing when that isn't the case.

"As soon as you know that this person is missing, parent, child, senior citizen, adult, whatever the case may be, and you notice that break in that family cycle or that life cycle, that's when we want you to report," Simkins said. "It's critical, especially in missing person cases, because as soon as that report is obtained, that's when they can start doing some of that background information. Often times you know things that you can collect, like surveillance footage, cellphone data, some of those other things are sometimes only available for a short period of time."

You can view a list of missing people in Colorado below, the data was pulled from the CBI's Cold Case database under the category of "missing." You can also click here to view a listfrom the CBI that was published Feb. 4.

Christopher Enoch AbeytaMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department86-205154th Judicial District7/15/86
Victor  AbeytaMISSINGOPENGrand Junction Police Department04-05917621st Judicial District5/5/98
Terri   AckermanMISSINGOPENLochbuie Police Department18-490219th Judicial District8/24/18
Crystal  AcostaMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office17-813None1/22/17
Luis  AcostaMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department2001-5660418th Judicial District8/2/01
Patricia  AdamsMISSINGOPENLakewood Police DepartmentLK191440821st Judicial District12/24/19
Erika Patris Aguilar-BargalesMISSINGOPENArvada Police DepartmentAR22001224None11/1/21
Ryan   AlbertMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department186837662nd Judicial District10/4/18
Dora  AlcarazMISSINGOPENMorgan County Sheriff's OfficeM0R-14-1082None12/4/14
Emilio  Alegria-MartinezMISSINGOPENFort Morgan Police Department2.02E+11None11/30/21
Abdulmalek  AlkandariMISSINGOPENFort Collins Police DepartmentFC22-00122888th Judicial District1/1/19
Katherine  AllenMISSINGOPENDenver Police DepartmentMA96-0272nd Judicial District6/12/96
Felix  AlvaradoMISSINGOPENLakewood Police Department190049151st Judicial District2/5/19
Victor  AlvaradoMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department2013-13082None4/1/13
Jepsi  Amaga-KallungiMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department2019-000119494th Judicial District3/20/19
Daniela Jasmin AmaroMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department17670554None10/6/17
Bryan Dale AmbroseMISSINGOPENEl Paso County Sheriff's Office82-32024th Judicial District9/8/82
Uvaldo Moises AnayaMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department07-50153002nd Judicial District10/5/07
Keith Robert  AndersonMISSINGOPENGrand County Sheriff's Office8463114th Judicial District2/5/84
Pauline  AragonMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office07-309None1/1/07
Miranda  ArellanoMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office19JW-226None6/5/19
Samuel  ArellanoMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office19JW-227None6/5/19
Cynthia  AtterburyMISSINGOPENDouglas County Sheriff's Office87-0035318th Judicial District6/27/81
John  AustinMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department21-1896810th Judicial District10/1/19
Joaquin David  Aviles-SilvaMISSINGOPENPueblo Police DepartmentSep-7810th Judicial District3/30/07
Eliaz  AyalaMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office20JW-6117th Judicial District2/3/20
Gayle Katrina BairdMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department17-26814None12/12/17
Victoria  BakhtiariMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office98-1480717th Judicial District11/10/98
Isabella   Balajonda AnnibalMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department2.0135E+102nd Judicial District5/20/12
Alexandra   Banda MISSINGOPENAurora Police Department12-19561None5/20/12
Linda Jeanette BarkerMISSINGOPENEl Paso County Sheriff's Office82-11534th Judicial District4/7/82
Gayla  Jean  Barnes MISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department90-235694th Judicial District7/29/90
Katherine Sue BarnumMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department2006-1896418th Judicial District2/19/79
Mario  Barraza-MurilloMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department2009-00275717th Judicial District1/31/09
Colleen  Kay  Barrett MISSINGOPENJefferson County Sheriff's Office07-479721st Judicial District7/19/07
Tracy Jay BastionMISSINGOPENMontrose Police Department94-128487th Judicial District10/21/94
Lauri Lynn BathMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department2020-00003818       4th Judicial District4/1/19
Barbara Jean BaumannMISSINGOPENEl Paso County Sheriff's Office82-0016344th Judicial District5/18/82
Jermaine  Bedford Jr.MISSINGOPENThornton Police Department2006-015469None10/14/06
Richard Glen BeebeMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department2.0135E+102nd Judicial District7/7/13
Kimberly Kay BellMISSINGOPENDouglas County Sheriff's Office2019-0008836318th Judicial District7/22/19
Stephanie  BenitezMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department08-43050None10/7/08
Angela Cindy BensonMISSINGOPENLakewood Police Department80-765581st Judicial District8/31/80
Pamela Sue BeraMISSINGOPENMesa County Sheriff's Office13-2403621st Judicial District6/1/03
David Gerard BergerMISSINGOPENGreenwood Village Police Department5-Sep18th Judicial District1/11/08
Gloria  Berreth MISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department94-315094th Judicial District10/4/94
Kelsey Marie BerrethMISSINGOPENWoodland Park Police Department18-1530             4th Judicial District11/24/18
Casey Scott BerryMISSINGOPENCostilla County Sheriff's Office7102012th Judicial District2/17/07
Christopher  BiddyMISSINGOPENLafayette Police Department202300327None1/1/21
Abigail Jo BlaggMISSINGOPENMesa County Sheriff's Office01L940621st Judicial District11/13/01
Michael  BlairMISSINGOPENPark County Sheriff's OfficeS20-011011th Judicial District1/30/20
Alexus  BlasingimeMISSINGOPENFlorence Police Department2020-09012nd Judicial District10/18/20
Marie Ann BleeMISSINGOPENMoffat County Sheriff's Office79-50014th Judicial District11/22/79
Robert Matthew BockmannMISSINGOPENBoulder Police DepartmentP03-561620th Judicial District4/18/03
Dwayne  BoganMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department15-21288None
Richard Eugune BoldmanMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department13-20529None9/3/13
Mark Allen BonnerMISSINGOPENBoulder County Sheriff's Office78-374120th Judicial District3/20/78
Brandon Lane BowlesMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department215158062nd Judicial District1/10/20
Robert James BowlingMISSINGOPENDouglas County Sheriff's Office87-0139018th Judicial District8/11/85
Arthur  BrandesMISSINGOPENDenver Police DepartmentMay-912nd Judicial District9/13/96
William  BrennanMISSINGOPENGlenwood Springs Police Department3919-90/2013-90349th Judicial District5/15/90
Lester Joseph BrightMISSINGOPENWheat Ridge Police Department2000-232831st Judicial District1/1/00
Deborah  BrockwayMISSINGOPENLoveland Police Department19-48448th Judicial District5/12/19
Jesus  BruceMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department21-5532             10th Judicial District1/1/18
Austin Eugene BryantMISSINGOPENEl Paso County Sheriff's Office11-8844th Judicial District1/1/01
Edward Dylan BryantMISSINGOPENEl Paso County Sheriff's Office11-884A4th Judicial District1/1/01
Colleen Kay BurgessMISSINGOPENEnglewood Police Department74-1790618th Judicial District8/31/74
Sherry  Dawn BynumMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department87-230694th Judicial District8/9/87
Frederick  Lee CainMISSINGOPENLakewood Police Department86-1070471st Judicial District10/20/86
Jose Javier CalderaMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department08-22494None5/21/08
Bryan Carroll CampbellMISSINGOPENLongmont Police Department19-1195020th Judicial District11/20/19
Dena Angelique CandelarioMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department04-01956910th Judicial District8/16/04
Aletha  CappsMISSINGOPENDouglas County Sheriff's Office1955-00000124       18th Judicial District12/18/55
Rocky Charles CarpenterMISSINGOPENMorgan County Sheriff's Office90-50885213th Judicial District9/27/90
Christopher Kit CarsonMISSINGOPENFowler Police Department94-100016th Judicial District6/15/94
Gregory John CarterMISSINGOPENChaffee County Sheriff's Office84-146711th Judicial District4/27/84
Reyes Ismael Casanova-MolinaMISSINGOPENAlamosa Police Department16-0906None4/25/16
Timothy Darrell CaseMISSINGOPENBoulder Police DepartmentP05-1582520th Judicial District11/2/02
Darisleidy  CastilloMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department2016-001688None1/30/16
Jennifer Carolina Castro-PerdomoMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department14-4597518th Judicial District11/27/14
Autumn Starr Cerenil-LeeMISSINGOPENArvada Police Department14-20751st Judicial District1/29/14
Kenneth Anthony ChaconMISSINGOPENMontrose Police Department05-0043237th Judicial District3/6/05
David  ChambersMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department2.012E+10None6/29/12
Michael  ChastainMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department2.0081E+102nd Judicial District11/21/08
Carol Jean ChavezMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department20-477010th Judicial District3/10/20
Samuel  Chavez RodriguezMISSINGOPENEagle Police Department19-2365th Judicial District4/20/19
Lorenzo DeShawn ChiversMISSINGOPENWestminster Police Department99-0208017th Judicial District2/8/99
Aldo  Cid-PerezMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department08-29793None7/6/08
John  CizekMISSINGOPENGolden Police Department16-2158None6/8/16
Benjamin Dubreath ClarkMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department09-20555None10/8/09
Earl Tex ClarkMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department1995-5716018th Judicial District9/18/95
Randall Sirrine ClarkMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department2007-05015284None8/19/07
Tyrese  ClarkMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office18JW-250            17th Judicial District6/7/18
Javon  ClassenMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department201801656817th Judicial District10/9/18
Michael  CoeMISSINGOPENCripple Creek Police Department21CC-09424th Judicial District9/11/21
Derek  ColburnMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department162570332nd Judicial District1/24/16
Josue  Collado PeleazMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office20JW-34917th Judicial District12/29/20
Ray Burssie CollinsMISSINGOPENChaffee County Sheriff's Office87-261311th Judicial District9/1/87
Christopher Michael CollyerMISSINGOPENRifle Police DepartmentIR104-999th Judicial District6/22/99
Ronald   ComptonMISSINGOPENFort Collins Police Department18-14720            8th Judicial District8/15/18
Martin Ernest ConleyMISSINGOPENMesa County Sheriff's Office13-0000778521st Judicial District3/19/13
Michael Steven ConnMISSINGOPENChaffee County Sheriff's Office1800250111th Judicial District1/1/17
David James CookMISSINGOPENPitkin County Sheriff's Office16P19354None9/19/16
Thomas Randal CookMISSINGOPENPueblo County Sheriff's Office13S01697410th Judicial District8/17/13
Randi  CoonMISSINGSOLVEDArvada Police Department99-227971st Judicial District7/31/99
Timothy Lee CopleyMISSINGOPENEl Paso County Sheriff's Office14-80624th Judicial District6/20/14
Patricia Ann CordovaMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office05-1906317th Judicial District2/16/05
Shaun Wayne CordovaMISSINGOPENFort Collins Police Department06-133958th Judicial District3/15/06
Jamie  CortezMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department2011-005117None4/20/11
Charlene Marie CramerMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department11-5014631None6/17/11
Julie  L CunninghamMISSINGOPENVail Police Department75-08065th Judicial District3/15/75
Elizabeth Yvonne CutlerMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department2023-00023041None6/1/21
Amy  DabalosMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department2016-011541None8/13/16
Maurice Gordon DametzMISSINGOPENDouglas County Sheriff's Office81-0233118th Judicial District4/29/81
Alicia  DavisMISSINGOPENCommerce City Police Department13CN2100200917th Judicial District11/1/19
James Earl DeanMISSINGOPENLakewood Police Department97-0019851st Judicial District12/1/96
Julia R DearemtMISSINGOPENNederland Police DepartmentN9752520th Judicial District7/22/97
Robert Edward DeckerMISSINGOPENEl Paso County Sheriff's Office20-14267None3/1/87
Louis  DeherreraMISSINGOPENCostilla County Sheriff's Office13-I-04712th Judicial District8/4/13
Fabian  Del RosarioMISSINGOPENBoulder Police DepartmentP87-1051820th Judicial District8/28/87
Dustin  DenhartogMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department19-376518th Judicial District6/1/18
Dallas  DickersonMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department202001709217th Judicial District12/23/20
John  DillengerMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department19-1053410th Judicial District5/24/19
Nonnie  Ann  DotsonMISSINGOPENJefferson County Sheriff's Office06-450791st Judicial District11/19/06
Zamorah Gehorah DouellMISSINGOPENManitou Springs Police Department20-6704th Judicial District9/25/20
Jennifer Anne DouglasMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department1984-14362nd Judicial District7/16/84
Rex Lee DouglasMISSINGOPENBoulder County Sheriff's OfficeS90-1126420th Judicial District1/30/84
Jennifer Ann DriverMISSINGOPENSaguache County Sheriff's OfficeSA21087312th Judicial District10/8/21
Stephanie Ann DrnovsekMISSINGOPENLakewood Police Department84-0942781st Judicial District9/24/84
Todd  DrummondMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department19-2076             10th Judicial District1/28/19
Charles Ellsworth DukeMISSINGOPENOtero County Sheriff's Office03-064416th Judicial District8/16/03
Addison Wayne DunnMISSINGOPENMesa County Sheriff's Office21-29223None9/28/21
Alanish  DuranMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department20-1944710th Judicial District11/13/20
Jonathan  EadsMISSINGOPENFort Collins Police DepartmentFC22-0008936None12/23/21
Keith Lee EbrechtMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department13-1268210th Judicial District7/2/13
Steve Robert EinspahrMISSINGOPENJefferson County Sheriff's Office17-28955None10/27/17
Caleb  ElaayiMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department11-43839None12/2/11
Somaya Abdul ElaayiMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department11-43831None12/2/11
Roger John EllisonMISSINGOPENDelta County Sheriff's OfficeS810417th Judicial District2/10/81
Bekime  ElshaniMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department08-100914th Judicial District3/31/08
Brianna  ErivesMISSINGOPENFort Collins Police DepartmentFC21-7667None6/26/21
Ofelia  Escobar HernandezMISSINGOPENFort Morgan Police Department2023-0485None8/14/21
Eric  EspinozaMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office04-1607717th Judicial District11/8/04
Criss  EsquibelMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office21-8226             17th Judicial District3/12/19
Julien  EstavilloMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office19JW-46             17th Judicial District2/8/19
Eric Todd EwingMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department18-32974            18th Judicial District8/19/18
Pauline  FajardoMISSINGOPENAlamosa County Sheriff's Office2010-009718None12/14/10
Daniel  FaustMISSINGOPENFlorence Police Department90154None2/10/09
Elaine   Fauver MISSINGOPENDenver Police Department1967-12nd Judicial District7/24/67
Felicia  FellowMISSINGOPENRocky Ford Police DepartmentTESTNone1/1/10
JD   FergusonMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department01-375244th Judicial District11/5/01
William P FergusonMISSINGOPENArapahoe County Sheriff's Office20151043418th Judicial District2/25/61
Eugene Francis FishMISSINGOPENFremont County Sheriff's Office13-Apr11th Judicial District6/21/04
Stephanie Kay FladgardMISSINGOPENCastle Rock Police Department96-500818th Judicial District10/22/96
Joselyn  FonsecaMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office17-8012             17th Judicial District7/31/17
Jeffrey Lee FossumMISSINGOPENSteamboat Springs Police DepartmentP050338914th Judicial District5/23/05
Stephen Anthony FosterMISSINGOPENArvada Police DepartmentAR21003918None3/3/21
Amber Fay FranklinMISSINGOPENFort Morgan Police Department2020-69013th Judicial District4/2/20
Christopher Lynn FrazierMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department14-10111None6/2/14
Christopher Shane FrenchMISSINGOPENLongmont Police Department18-488120th Judicial District5/27/18
Sylvia  FrensMISSINGOPENGrand Junction Police Department18-30552            21st Judicial District2/13/18
Elwood G FriesenMISSINGOPENLarimer County Sheriff's Office17-1862None3/2/17
Christopher James FrommMISSINGOPENWoodland Park Police Department19-07694th Judicial District7/7/19
Christian  GageMISSINGOPENArapahoe County Sheriff's Office2019809418th Judicial District5/13/19
Mary Angela GallegosMISSINGOPENNorthglenn Police Department85-647517th Judicial District9/2/85
Connie  GarciaMISSINGOPENLittleton Police Department20200394318th Judicial District10/12/20
Xavier Zeven GarciaMISSINGOPENSaguache County Sheriff's OfficeSA20098212th Judicial District10/16/20
Gaige  GarnettMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department21-8085None4/28/21
Robert  Irwin GautscheMISSINGOPENDouglas County Sheriff's Office2021-0001014118th Judicial District2/4/21
Shaida  GhaemiMISSINGOPENWheat Ridge Police Department2007-109801st Judicial District9/9/07
Phillip  GomezMISSINGOPENLarimer County Sheriff's Office84-94028th Judicial District5/26/84
Daniel  Gomez-VasquezMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department21-29375None7/24/21
Marvin Josue Gonzales-CoelloMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department17-1615None1/9/17
Monserrat  GonzalezMISSINGOPENCraig Police Department17P01700None10/9/17
Carlos Mario Gonzalez-MadridMISSINGOPENLongmont Police Department20167359None9/1/15
Suzanne K GookinsMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department962None4/9/18
Jack  Nels GordonMISSINGOPENCostilla County Sheriff's Office081-04712th Judicial District10/2/08
Lucas Whyte GordonMISSINGOPENWoodland Park Police Department04-07954th Judicial District6/26/04
Tyler  GorrellMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department185339032nd Judicial District8/3/18
Blanca Estella Govea-IbarraMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department16-46281None11/16/16
Benjamin Franklin GrayMISSINGOPENMontrose Police Department78-10907th Judicial District6/1/78
Kimberly Diane Greene-MedinaMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department96-5455818th Judicial District10/29/96
Maddox  GreenwoodMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office19JW-9              17th Judicial District1/11/19
Sean Ryan GribbleMISSINGOPENWheat Ridge Police Department2014-16701st Judicial District5/20/14
Angelo Leo GrubbMISSINGOPENFountain Police Department20-12144th Judicial District6/29/20
John  GruberMISSINGOPENLarimer County Sheriff's Office84-197498th Judicial District10/20/84
Anthony  GuerraMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department17-19590None9/11/17
Mercedes Yoli Gunero-GonzalesMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department18-2015918th Judicial District5/21/18
Patricia  Ann GutierrezMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department89-620910th Judicial District4/1/89
Rita  Gutierrez-GarciaMISSINGOPENLongmont Police Department2018243720th Judicial District3/19/18
Debra Ann HagemanMISSINGOPENEagle County Sheriff's Office1996-84565th Judicial District4/14/96
Ahava  HaimMISSINGOPENLakewood Police Department16033184None8/12/16
Norma Jean HalfordMISSINGOPENClear Creek County Sheriff's Office79-09485th Judicial District8/24/79
Prestlie Dean HallMISSINGOPENLa Plata County Sheriff's Office88-082636th Judicial District6/16/88
Joseph Lawrence HalpernMISSINGOPENColorado Bureau of Investigation - Denver 2012-321st Judicial District8/14/33
James Joseph HamptonMISSINGOPENGunnison County Sheriff's Office2016-0550GS0None7/6/16
Jason  HannanMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office20-182817th Judicial District1/22/20
Rylee Hope HannanMISSINGOPENLakewood Police DepartmentLK19143392None10/1/14
Kalah Marie HareMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office07-11096None7/13/07
Tommy  HarrellMISSINGOPENTrinidad Police Department17-00202None1/16/17
Christopher James HarveyMISSINGOPENHinsdale County Sheriff's OfficeH723847th Judicial District7/11/84
Christopher Tre HaynesMISSINGOPENFountain Police Department21-2841None11/16/21
Jon Truscott HaynesMISSINGOPENBoulder County Sheriff's Office81-608220th Judicial District7/24/81
Mitchell  Todd  HeinMISSINGOPENJefferson County Sheriff's Office86-82141st Judicial District5/3/83
Joseph  HeinrichMISSINGOPENMorgan County Sheriff's Office19-038513th Judicial District11/1/18
Paul  HemmingMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office98-1584None1/30/98
Ronda Elizabeth HenrichsenMISSINGOPENGarfield County Sheriff's Office08-121459th Judicial District6/30/08
Deborah Ann HerifordMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department11-107524th Judicial District3/31/11
Ana Meliani Fuentes HernandezMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department16-39918None10/5/16
Magdaly  HernandezMISSINGOPENFort Collins Police Department16-13304None8/15/16
Sara Luciana Hernandez-MorenoMISSINGOPENGreeley Police Department21G041135None5/29/21
Sarah  HeywoodMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department2022015809None9/22/22
Kevin Rodriguez HidalgoMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department21-31576None8/16/21
Olha  HnatenkoMISSINGOPENNorthglenn Police Department15CN21004635None6/29/21
Martin   HobsonMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department2015-000365804th Judicial District9/7/15
Paul Richard HodgdenMISSINGOPENParachute Police DepartmentCR12-0289th Judicial District2/19/12
Daniel Robert HollowayMISSINGOPENBoulder Police DepartmentP13752920th Judicial District6/7/13
Nathaniel James HolmesMISSINGOPENWestminster Police Department201722174None12/9/17
Daphne Ronette HopeMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department2008-4945617th Judicial District8/2/01
Francis  Joseph  Houle MISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department21-453164th Judicial District8/1/79
Rusty Lane HubbardMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department18362619None4/1/17
Theresa Lynn HubbardMISSINGOPENEnglewood Police Department20345218th Judicial District1/1/02
Michael   Hunter MISSINGOPENFort Collins Police Department79-129338th Judicial District5/31/79
William Scott HurtadoMISSINGOPENCostilla County Sheriff's Office1700058None2/13/17
Sandra  Ibeth-OliveresMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office14-790None1/1/10
Carl  Leroy JacksonMISSINGOPENFruita Police Department03FL143421st Judicial District
Karen  JacobedMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department10-43614None10/31/10
Ashley Lee JamesMISSINGOPENLakewood Police Department60184861st Judicial District4/30/06
Brian  JamesMISSINGOPENMesa County Sheriff's Office89-518921st Judicial District11/1/88
Russel Brian JaramilloMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department01-15233            10th Judicial District7/2/01
Mercedes  Jaramillo-CalipoMISSINGOPENGreenwood Village Police Department2000141318th Judicial District6/20/20
Janet L Jemello MISSINGOPENArapahoe County Sheriff's Office20203996None2/18/02
Clinton Albert JeterMISSINGOPENGrand Junction Police Department2020-0005902021st Judicial District
Pascual Alexander Jimenez AlonzoMISSINGOPENFort Morgan Police Department2018-0904           13th Judicial District6/4/18
Keyla  Jimenez MiguelMISSINGOPENSteamboat Springs Police DepartmentP1901511            14th Judicial District2/10/19
Sipriano J JiminezMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department2003-01003317th Judicial District7/8/03
Dennis M JohnsonMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department201900203817th Judicial District2/4/19
Connor Reed Silas JonesMISSINGOPENMontrose County Sheriff's OfficeS19-133517th Judicial District7/7/19
Samera   KachacubtMISSINGOPENAlamosa Police Department19-0494             12th Judicial District3/6/19
Benjamin Clements KalinaMISSINGOPENBoulder County Sheriff's Office07-87320th Judicial District2/14/07
Layla  KearnsMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office20-83872nd Judicial District6/25/20
Brian  KegsethMISSINGOPENFountain Police Department19-30684th Judicial District12/19/19
Daniel Robin Paul KellerMISSINGOPENEagle Police Department99995th Judicial District5/14/09
Rebecca  Ann KellisonMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department1976-1291917th Judicial District6/19/76
Seth Lyon Utiger KienzleMISSINGOPENBoulder County Sheriff's Office1695720th Judicial District2/22/16
Sandra Lee KillianMISSINGOPENLakewood Police Department840928051st Judicial District9/18/84
Walter  Iwao KimotoMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department2003-3984017th Judicial District8/15/03
Tereasa Sue KnuthMISSINGOPENSummit County Sheriff's Office1981-14625th Judicial District8/24/81
David  KramerMISSINGOPENArchuleta County SOS06000810None5/22/05
JC  KreigMISSINGOPENFremont County Sheriff's Office22-064211th Judicial District6/25/17
Ronald  KuetemeierMISSINGOPENJefferson County Sheriff's Office13-152661st Judicial District6/14/13
Lori Lee LaymanMISSINGOPENEl Paso County Sheriff's Office15-63604th Judicial District4/30/15
Ryan  LeeMISSINGOPENArapahoe County Sheriff's Office2018270418th Judicial District2/10/18
Edith  Bernice  LehnerzMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department95-403124th Judicial District11/17/95
John Francis LenihanMISSINGOPENClear Creek County Sheriff's Office94-20315th Judicial District9/10/94
Dava Charlene LeonardMISSINGOPENTeller County Sheriff's Office21-005054th Judicial District
Andy Joe LepleyMISSINGOPENPueblo County Sheriff's Office76-0089810th Judicial District5/30/76
Kim   LertjuntharangoolMISSINGOPENGreenwood Village Police DepartmentGV2100303918th Judicial District3/20/20
Jerri Dale LesserMISSINGOPENGarfield County Sheriff's Office80024593-26559th Judicial District5/31/80
Patricia Ann LillyMISSINGOPENPark County Sheriff's Office8078211th Judicial District10/5/80
Mungunkhulan  LkhamkhuuMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department20-2741018th Judicial District8/6/18
Jennifer Lynn LockwoodMISSINGOPENMesa County Sheriff's Office16-17365None3/1/15
Hector Marcelo LopezMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department175000518None1/30/17
Jeremiah  LopezMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department1802790610th Judicial District12/30/18
Miguel  LopezMISSINGOPENWestminster Police Department20190137917th Judicial District1/24/19
Perla  LopezMISSINGSOLVEDArvada Police Department15691751st Judicial District3/16/04
Jaime  Lopez-ArenasMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department07-0862119None12/22/07
Laurie Renee LucasMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department1991-5857017th Judicial District6/1/90
Charles Steven MadridMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department00-978510th Judicial District4/1/00
Felipe Jesus MaestasMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department2012-5000711None6/1/10
Brandi Jo MalonsonMISSINGOPENJefferson County Sheriff's Office3-Jul1st Judicial District12/26/06
Jennifer Lynn MarcumMISSINGOPENFederal Bureau of InvestigationDN-61415US District Attorney's Office 2/17/03
Madai Soccoro MarentesMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department04-015850None3/26/04
Lisa  Marino-DorseyMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department2022-32718th Judicial District12/28/21
Juan  MartinMISSINGOPENAlamosa County Sheriff's Office2000006341None3/23/06
Asencion  MartinezMISSINGOPENPueblo Police DepartmentAug-87None4/13/08
Fabian Santos MartinezMISSINGOPENRoutt County Sheriff's OfficeS2104497None8/9/21
Felicia Consuelo MartinezMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department21-3134218th Judicial District7/30/21
Katiery  MartinezMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department19-10941            10th Judicial District3/27/19
Rafael  MartinezMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office21JW-78None3/18/21
Steven   MartinezMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department97-044644th Judicial District1/31/97
Melmy  MatosMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department00-041710None9/8/00
Bruce Scott McAllisterMISSINGOPENArapahoe County Sheriff's Office78-493518th Judicial District6/18/78
Ayla Rayn McBroomMISSINGOPENLakewood Police DepartmentLK191145191st Judicial District6/2/19
Penny Lynn McCleesMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department1985-40797417th Judicial District2/16/85
Michael Jerry McClureMISSINGOPENSummit County Sheriff's Office90-33006th Judicial District11/26/90
Beverly Jean McCoolMISSINGOPENLakewood Police Department77-103191st Judicial District2/7/77
Oscar Joseph McNearMISSINGOPENDouglas County Sheriff's Office87-0035318th Judicial District6/27/81
Elizabeth  McSweeneyMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department08-33664None7/16/08
James Jeffrey McdonaldMISSINGOPENArapahoe County Sheriff's Office201217614None6/1/09
Alejandro  MedinaMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office06-12845None8/3/06
Carla  MedinaMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department06-006954None2/8/06
Crystal  MedinaMISSINGOPENAurora Police DepartmentMay-9917th Judicial District2/5/05
Albaro  MedinoMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department2015014800None10/20/15
Douglas Edward MeerMISSINGOPENBoulder Police DepartmentP82-327820th Judicial District3/29/82
Michael E MeeterMISSINGOPENBoulder Police DepartmentP8513646   20th Judicial District10/17/85
Mauricio  MejiaMISSINGOPENLakewood Police Department9038529None9/12/09
Marcos  Mendez-RuizMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department2020-000139584th Judicial District4/6/20
Lourdes Julis Mendoza-MorillaMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department09-24277None6/5/09
Sheila Bernice Mendoza-PelaezMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department14-3609617th Judicial District9/13/14
Anastasia  MercedesMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department2016-014821None10/14/16
Yvonne Marie MestasMISSINGOPENRocky Ford Police Department82-187816th Judicial District11/1/82
Michael E MeteerMISSINGSOLVEDBoulder Police DepartmentP85-1364620th Judicial District10/17/85
Richard Stanley MeyerMISSINGOPENColorado Bureau of Investigation - Denver 93D-011111st Judicial District7/30/89
Paul  MichalsMISSINGOPENDenver Police DepartmentMA010004None1/24/01
Thomas Arthur MichaudMISSINGOPENArapahoe County Sheriff's Office79-4108-B18th Judicial District8/24/79
Evelyn  MiddletonMISSINGOPENJefferson County Sheriff's Office15-17985None8/16/15
Roger Boyd MikkelsenMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office06-13835None8/18/06
Deborah Marie MilandMISSINGOPENLakewood Police DepartmentLK21046963None11/2/21
Elizabeth Ann MillerMISSINGOPENIdaho Springs Police Department5086662None8/16/83
Kyo  MillerMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department18-49659None9/18/17
Rachelle  MillerMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office04-1847217th Judicial District11/17/04
Daniel H MirandaMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department91-284054th Judicial District8/12/91
John  MirandaMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office16-6885None6/29/16
Justin  ModerMISSINGOPENWheat Ridge Police Department15-3984None4/8/15
Monty Paul Montez Jr.MISSINGOPENThornton Police Department201901332917th Judicial District8/10/19
Richard Ernest MoraMISSINGOPENJefferson County Sheriff's Office17-14686None6/8/17
Richard Kenneth MorganMISSINGOPENBoulder County Sheriff's OfficeApr-7720th Judicial District4/1/93
Lekiesha  MorrisMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department99-055910None12/16/99
Shanti Mountain Sage MotryMISSINGOPENDelta County Sheriff's OfficeS932247th Judicial District6/5/93
Anthony Steven Michael MoyaMISSINGOPENLakewood Police Department89-0545511st Judicial District6/12/89
Saidi  MuboramaMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department11-37897None10/6/11
Jane   MudderMISSINGOPENEl Paso County Sheriff's Office18-77074th Judicial District5/5/18
Irma Rosario Muneton-CuetoMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department2004-15092nd Judicial District4/15/04
Alani  MunizMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department19-5568             10th Judicial District3/16/19
Robert  MyerMISSINGOPENLakewood Police Department95-1051701st Judicial District10/27/95
Jesus Manuel NavaMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department07-5018458None12/20/07
Daniela  Navarro DiazMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department201901473017th Judicial District9/12/19
Karen  Navarro DiazMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department201901472917th Judicial District9/12/19
Renata Isabella Navarro DiazMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department201901473117th Judicial District9/12/19
Pamela Lynne NealMISSINGOPENEnglewood Police Department108250669None3/31/83
Nanci Terese NelsonMISSINGOPENDouglas County Sheriff's Office99-1695818th Judicial District8/26/98
Karla Rolio NevarezMISSINGOPENSheridan Police Department12-MarNone4/28/03
Carl Wilber NewcombMISSINGOPENEl Paso County Sheriff's Office17-531754th Judicial District11/14/17
Albert  NewmanMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department201801536917th Judicial District9/13/18
Mary  NiemiMISSINGOPENArvada Police Department01-102911st Judicial District4/12/01
John Hamel NorthupMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department07-6272862nd Judicial District9/17/07
William  NorwoodMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department23-5676922nd Judicial District3/1/10
Geraldine Ann Obregon-GinglesMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department2008-4945617th Judicial District8/2/01
Lee Steven OchsMISSINGOPENChaffee County Sheriff's Office3-Dec11th Judicial District10/29/12
Richard  OdenMISSINGOPENHuerfano County Sheriff's Office1908343rd Judicial District7/21/19
Maria  Rosario Olea MISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department06-395734th Judicial District11/18/06
Denise  Lynn OliversonMISSINGOPENGrand Junction Police Department75-0158521st Judicial District4/6/75
Kent Ender OlserMISSINGOPENArapahoe County Sheriff's Office2019632318th Judicial District3/25/19
Angel  OrozcoMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office22-3979None3/15/22
Emiliano  OrtegaMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office20JW-3417th Judicial District1/24/20
Evayah  OrtegaMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office20JW-3517th Judicial District1/24/20
Ezerius  OrtegaMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office20JW-3217th Judicial District1/24/20
Bhayron  OrtizMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department2006-018756None12/19/06
Jessica Eileen OrtizMISSINGOPENPueblo Police DepartmentJul-6010th Judicial District4/10/07
Kent Alan OsburnMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department2.0155E+10None5/14/15
Brian  OshaughnessyMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office11-10568None7/20/11
Jose Guiller Osorio ConstanzaMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department2019-000477834th Judicial District12/19/19
Thomas Mervin OsvoldMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department202001098217th Judicial District8/15/20
Jacob Cameron Paddock-WeeksMISSINGOPENJefferson County Sheriff's Office19-25711st Judicial District2/2/19
Aarshiya  PatilMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department2011-003029None6/16/12
Jiaa  PatilMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department11-003029None1/16/11
Sandra  Kay PattersonMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department11-133084th Judicial District2/28/09
James Clinton PercyMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office09-16585None9/4/09
Evelyn Yesenia Morales PerdomoMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department21-32522None8/22/21
Gilberto  Perez-CervantesMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department10-13154None4/2/10
Tom  PhiferMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department1984-12nd Judicial District5/18/84
Tyler  PhillipsMISSINGOPENFort Collins Police Department17-8061None5/13/17
Christine Rosy PierceMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department2020-000364714th Judicial District10/16/20
Robert  Thomas Pillsen-RahierMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department92-323494th Judicial District7/6/90
Gary Edward PinoMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department2005-2112nd Judicial District5/7/05
Gerri  PolkMISSINGOPENCanon City Police Department14-2584None2/8/14
Dustin Shane PooleMISSINGOPENClear Creek County Sheriff's Office16-0898None6/20/16
Lea Chali PorterMISSINGOPENWestminster Police Department14-971017th Judicial District6/3/14
Diana Judith PortilloMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department2010-03704082nd Judicial District7/23/10
Samantha  PowellMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office19-3533None6/20/14
Jacqueline  PrietoMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department08-41973None1/1/03
James  PruittMISSINGOPENRocky Mountain National Park Police DepartmentMP190214218th Judicial District2/28/19
Damo  QuadirMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department202000649417th Judicial District5/14/20
Alejandro  Quinones-ZapaicoMISSINGOPENRio Blanco County Sheriff's Office01-07569th Judicial District6/3/01
Patricia  QuintrellMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department20-219010th Judicial District2/2/20
Rosario  Ramirez-LujanMISSINGOPENPlatteville Police DepartmentPP01-00072119th Judicial District11/7/01
Erendida Reza RamosMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department06-57772None12/7/06
Jose Luis Rascon-AvilaMISSINGOPENSilverthrone Police Department2009-3466None5/14/09
Sean Nicholas RathertMISSINGOPENFederal Heights Police Department14CN1900169817th Judicial District8/12/19
Dolores Susan RaygozaMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department2017-000153934th Judicial District2/3/17
Dylan Nicholas  RedwineMISSINGOPENLa Plata County Sheriff's OfficeS12-196976th Judicial District11/19/12
Steven  ReedyMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department202100182517th Judicial District1/28/21
Keith R ReinhardMISSINGOPENClear Creek County Sheriff's Office88-14085th Judicial District8/7/88
Kristalanne  ReisingerMISSINGOPENSaguache County Sheriff's OfficeSA16156             12th Judicial District7/14/16
Kim Margaret RemmelMISSINGOPENArvada Police Department2012-0076691st Judicial District5/28/12
Ivan  RenteriaMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department05-00619817th Judicial District2/5/05
Kali   Resseguie MISSINGOPENColorado Bureau of Investigation - Denver LPD20230129918th Judicial District12/31/22
Maurice  ReynoldsMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's OfficeJul-62None6/7/07
Peggy Ann ReynoldsMISSINGOPENSummit County Sheriff's Office74-01455th Judicial District4/4/74
John Samuel RiceMISSINGOPENWeld County Sheriff's Office20W03679619th Judicial District11/14/18
Ian Ashley RichardsonMISSINGOPENDenver Police DepartmentMA02-00132nd Judicial District4/30/92
Sergio  Rios-Castillo MISSINGOPENEvans Police DepartmentEP12-5170None5/14/12
Greer Burgess RiveraMISSINGOPENFrederick Police DepartmentFE07-1041None8/19/07
Richard Dean RobertsMISSINGOPENHayden Police Department95H018214th Judicial District2/1/95
Nikolas James RocheMISSINGOPENLarimer County Sheriff's Office17-95758th Judicial District8/15/17
Asher  RockholdMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office19JW-315None7/31/19
Tyler  RodrickMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department202001494617th Judicial District11/4/20
Louisa  RodriguezMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department19-1120310th Judicial District4/9/19
Omar  RodriguezMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department2009-013094None9/6/09
Steven  RogersMISSINGOPENCrowley County Sheriff's Office91-01-010316th Judicial District3/18/91
Georgia Lee RohnerMISSINGOPENArchuleta County SO89-1686th Judicial District11/1/86
Kimberly  RojoMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department09-27186None7/1/09
Knyah Kae RolleMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department20-4021918th Judicial District11/12/20
Raniro  RomoMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department02-02879117th Judicial District6/4/02
Mayra  Romo-HernandezMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department06-54719None11/20/06
Martha Rye RooksMISSINGOPENFort Collins Police Department91-155978th Judicial District8/1/91
Alexis  RoseMISSINGOPENArapahoe County Sheriff's Office2019118418th Judicial District1/18/19
Gary Jerome RoseMISSINGOPENRoutt County Sheriff's Office89-0436714th Judicial District7/14/88
James Brian RoweMISSINGOPENSaguache County Sheriff's Office04-026812th Judicial District7/30/04
Aubrey Caroline SaccoMISSINGOPENGreeley Police DepartmentGP10-8098None12/13/09
Sandy Ruiz SalazarMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department95-4654310th Judicial District8/1/95
Mario Fernando SanchezMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department1995-2931017th Judicial District6/7/95
Victoria Lenore SanchezMISSINGOPENRocky Ford Police Department82-187816th Judicial District11/1/82
Angelica Esperanza SandovalMISSINGOPENAlamosa Police Department11-036012th Judicial District2/23/11
Rosa  SantillanMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department2017019477None12/8/17
Kelsie Jean  SchellingMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department13-275510th Judicial District2/4/13
Douglass Owen SchliskeMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department2.0145E+10None5/10/14
Teresa  SchmidtMISSINGOPENJefferson County Sheriff's Office02-229731st Judicial District9/6/02
James  SchomerMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office16-13110None12/12/16
Samuel David SchrupMISSINGOPENEagle County Sheriff's Office2009-17405th Judicial District8/25/09
Robert Dwaine ScottMISSINGOPENMesa County Sheriff's Office02L653721st Judicial District7/30/02
Jose  SeguraMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department13-19784None5/1/10
Annaviella  SharpMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office21JW-123None5/14/21
David George ShierMISSINGOPENLas Animas Police Department22-00071None2/11/22
Jessica Gale ShoemakeMISSINGOPENArvada Police Department2005-0138391st Judicial District3/3/05
Charles Mark ShoffnerMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department21-389610th Judicial District1/28/21
Chianne Ashley ShubertMISSINGOPENArapahoe County Sheriff's Office201217614None6/1/09
Nicole   Silvers MISSINGOPENWeld County Sheriff's Office14W01226519th Judicial District4/9/14
Eddie  SimmonsMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department16-14888None2/15/16
John Michael  Simons MISSINGOPENCraig Police Department14P0116614th Judicial District7/25/14
Jennifer  SinghMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department2010-011345None8/16/10
Sharon Grace SinghMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department2010-011345None8/16/10
Ronald David SisnerosMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department1.993E+10None1/28/93
Sarah  Arielle SkibaMISSINGOPENGrand County Sheriff's Office99S28814th Judicial District2/8/99
Toni   SmedleyMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office16JW-444None8/10/16
Shay  SmithMISSINGOPENLarimer County Sheriff's OfficeJun-828th Judicial District7/15/06
Asanee  SoithongMISSINGOPENBoulder Police DepartmentP1614828None10/31/16
Guy Lee SolanoMISSINGOPENSterling Police Department15-00940None1/26/15
Gerald Kenneth SollenbargerMISSINGOPENJackson County Sheriff's Office03-1498th Judicial District5/26/03
Taylor  SparksMISSINGOPENRocky Ford Police Department19028116th Judicial District5/12/19
Christopher  Patrick St John MISSINGOPENBent County Sheriff's Office210053816th Judicial District2/19/21
Aaron   Standing Bear MISSINGOPENColorado Bureau of Investigation - Denver MMIR-19842nd Judicial District1/1/84
Julie Shawn StefanekMISSINGOPENCherry Hills Village Police Department91-156718th Judicial District2/26/89
John Michael StegemanMISSINGOPENMontrose Police Department18-0083347th Judicial District4/13/18
Monte Dean StephensonMISSINGOPENDurango Police DepartmentP22-230936th Judicial District6/24/20
Angela  StevensMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department96-236474th Judicial District7/2/96
Daniel Coog StevensonMISSINGOPENMontezuma County Sheriff's OfficeMC20130722nd Judicial District5/5/20
Joy Denise StewartMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department16-9190None9/1/15
Lashaya   Stine MISSINGOPENAurora Police Department16-2820518th Judicial District7/15/16
Daryl Anton StockertMISSINGOPENLakewood Police Department90-914741st Judicial District9/3/90
Leval Dijon StoreyMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department12-000269994th Judicial District9/5/12
Raymond  StubblefieldMISSINGOPENMeeker Police DepartmentM83IR2699th Judicial District7/3/83
Carla  SuarezMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department06-54777None11/20/06
Matthew Vincent SueperMISSINGOPENFort Collins Police Department11-13566None8/31/11
Clinton John Anthony SuttonMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department2014-425224th Judicial District11/6/14
Ctormy Braaden Lawrenc TaylorMISSINGOPENMesa County Sheriff's Office14-15178None5/26/14
Jeff  TaylorMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department10-31960None8/14/10
Yugui Daniela TerrazaMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department17-35854None9/8/17
Lori Ann ThielMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department1992-4605617th Judicial District10/1/91
Aarone  ThompsonMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department05-05605417th Judicial District11/14/05
Ann  ThompsonMISSINGOPENFort Collins Police Department20-88778th Judicial District7/15/20
Dempsey Neal ThompsonMISSINGOPENArvada Police DepartmentAR210188221st Judicial District11/1/19
Joel Matthew ThompsonMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department01-2124072nd Judicial District8/31/99
Terah Maria ThornhillMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department2001-00026755       4th Judicial District9/1/00
Elizabeth Renee ThorntonMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department21002799None2/6/21
Joshua  TiccarretoMISSINGOPENFort Collins Police Department19-51858th Judicial District4/12/19
Alberto  TorresMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department04-027114None6/3/04
Martin  Torres-HernandezMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department2.0151E+10None10/4/15
Nicholle  TorrezMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department2006-1003382nd Judicial District12/15/06
Daniel  TrujilloMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office17JW-280None6/2/17
Sheri Lynn TrujilloMISSINGSOLVEDDelta County Sheriff's Office98-03217th Judicial District7/3/98
Shane Kelly TurnerMISSINGOPENMesa County Sheriff's Office97L634921st Judicial District5/21/97
James  Louis TylerMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department234903332nd Judicial District1/1/21
Migdali  Urbina CruzMISSINGOPENVail Police Department16-96None1/12/16
Kelli  UribeMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department20-1214917th Judicial District3/30/20
Ligia Miranda Uribe-RamosMISSINGOPENDenver Police DepartmentDN630902nd Judicial District3/1/02
Michelle Ileana Uribe-RamosMISSINGOPENDenver Police DepartmentDN630902nd Judicial District3/1/02
Carla F ValdezMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department96-1574617th Judicial District12/15/96
Yaritza  ValdezMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department11-23214None6/29/11
Xavier  VallejosMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department21-21827None9/1/21
Jordon  VandegnftMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department2006-008002None6/1/06
Michelle Rae VanekMISSINGOPENEagle County Sheriff's Office2005-19695th Judicial District9/24/05
Brandi Marie VardasMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department15-333None1/4/15
Jance Wesly VarelaMISSINGOPENLarimer County Sheriff's Office22-56118th Judicial District5/27/22
Mark  VeitchMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department19-607010th Judicial District3/22/19
Odell  VestMISSINGOPENFederal Bureau of Investigation00-3169None7/10/00
Brenda  Vides-OrellanaMISSINGOPENLincoln County Sheriff's Office082020R1None8/18/20
Amadeo  VigilMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department80-143594th Judicial District7/21/80
Christopher William VigilMISSINGOPENLarimer County Sheriff's Office78-27398th Judicial District4/30/78
Robert Gilbert VigilMISSINGOPENPueblo County Sheriff's Office99S0306310th Judicial District4/1/99
Aylssa  VorjaMISSINGOPENThornton Police Department201801085917th Judicial District7/8/18
Michael Robert WalczakMISSINGOPENCostilla County Sheriff's Office05-01412th Judicial District12/16/04
Darlene  Ann Wallace MISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department05-037524th Judicial District1/17/05
Tashiyah Renee WallaceMISSINGOPENLakewood Police Department190031961st Judicial District1/23/19
Larry Dean WattsMISSINGSOLVEDMesa County Sheriff's Office98L23421st Judicial District6/16/97
Jackson Douglas WayneMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department16-11765None3/4/16
Alvie Oneal WebbMISSINGOPENMontezuma County Sheriff's OfficeMC19128322nd Judicial District10/19/19
Jonathan  WhebyMISSINGOPENMoffat County Sheriff's Office11-S0131None3/15/11
James Raymond WhitakerMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department15-12794None6/28/15
Isabelle Marita Rose  WhiteMISSINGOPENColorado Springs Police Department2022-00040788None10/30/22
Cy Oliver WiggsMISSINGOPENDenver Police Department23552077None11/1/19
Kathy  WilkersonMISSINGOPENArvada Police Department00-109321st Judicial District4/23/00
Ian Kirk Willcoxon MISSINGOPENPueblo County Sheriff's Office17S000707None1/4/17
Dale Duane WilliamsMISSINGOPENColorado Bureau of Investigation - Denver 99M-000471st Judicial District5/27/99
James   Williams MISSINGOPENCortez Police Department1230220822nd Judicial District1/1/13
Renell  Williams-RobinsonMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office21JW-1617th Judicial District1/19/21
Barbara  WilsonMISSINGOPENAdams County Sheriff's Office89-695817th Judicial District6/13/89
Joe  WilsonMISSINGOPENFremont County Sheriff's Office18-0378None2/4/18
Wendy Renee WisnerMISSINGOPENAurora Police Department2004-4463317th Judicial District9/9/04
Timothy Dale WittMISSINGOPENEnglewood Police Department78-2868318th Judicial District11/8/78
Ronald Lee WoodMISSINGOPENPueblo Police Department01-1025410th Judicial District1/25/01
William J WorleyMISSINGOPENPitkin County Sheriff's Office10p9971None7/30/10
Robert William WrightMISSINGOPENJohnstown Police Department16JP0624None7/16/16
Eric Maurilio Xooc PucMISSINGOPENGreeley Police DepartmentGP97-413319th Judicial District1/21/97
DZ You Ying PuMISSINGOPENLakewood Police Department92-0827071st Judicial District7/15/92
Derrek  YoshumMISSINGOPENOtero County Sheriff's Office200025016th Judicial District4/11/20
Harold  YoungMISSINGOPENGunnison Police Department28-Apr7th Judicial District8/29/04
Rafael  ZapataMISSINGOPENSummit County Sheriff's Office2000-3270None12/20/00
Walter Alan ZebelmanMISSINGOPENLakewood Police DepartmentLK20039050None1/1/97


