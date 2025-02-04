Woman asks public for help years after grandpa vanishes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman is asking for help from the public years after her grandfather who worked in Colorado Springs vanished.

Tuesday marks Missing Persons Day in Colorado. A ceremony scheduled at the Colorado Capitol at 10 a.m. will honor more than 600 people who have gone missing.

Among those missing is Francis Houle. Houle was last known to be working on a ranch in Colorado Springs and wrote a letter to his family dated August of 1979, but hasn't been heard from since. In 2021, Houle's grandaughter Samantha reported him missing, more than 30 years later.

"I don't think my family had the tools, and I don't think they could come to the conclusion that their dad actually went missing," Samantha Houle said about the delay in reporting her grandpa missing. "I think that was a hard time... I know that it's something that wounds my mom deeply to this day, thinking about her dad and how she hasn't seen him since she was a girl, seeing that hurt in my mom's eyes made me want to advocate for her."

Samantha has been doing her own research, exhausting every effort to track down what happened to her grandfather. If Francis is still alive, he would be turning 92 in May of this year, but Samantha added there's no record of a death certificate and she believes he wouldn't have chosen to lose contact with his family.

"He seemed like a very loving father," Samantha said. "He really loved his children. It is a feeling that you can see when you read his letters. I know he really missed being home in North Dakota, and I just hope that I can bring my mom and my relatives closure about their dad, but I need the community's help. I've pretty much exhausted every avenue I could go, so I need somebody out there to say something."

Samantha has a binder full of information she has collected on her grandpa.

"It's just kind of like he disappeared into thin air," Samantha added.

If you have any information on what happened to Francis, you're asked to email the Colorado Springs Police Department at CSPDColdCase@coloradosprings.gov.

Francis is just one of hundreds missing in the Centennial State. According to Colorado Bureau of Investigation Investigative (CBI) Analyst Audrey Simkins, there are about 680 missing persons cases they are tracking where someone has been missing more than a year, but on any given day in Colorado, there are about 1,200 missing person cases.

"It's more widespread than people would think," Simkins said of missing person cases. "If you see something and you don't want to intervene, that's totally fine, right? Things are dangerous out there these days, but making sure that if you see something, you say something. If it doesn't look right to you, if it doesn't sound right to you, get a hold of local law enforcement... and just be vigilant. Be aware of your surroundings. Watch your kiddos on their way to and from school and again, just if things don't look right, let someone know."

Simkins has been with the CBI for 26 years and wanted to make it clear there's a misconception that someone has to wait 24 hours to report a person missing when that isn't the case.

"As soon as you know that this person is missing, parent, child, senior citizen, adult, whatever the case may be, and you notice that break in that family cycle or that life cycle, that's when we want you to report," Simkins said. "It's critical, especially in missing person cases, because as soon as that report is obtained, that's when they can start doing some of that background information. Often times you know things that you can collect, like surveillance footage, cellphone data, some of those other things are sometimes only available for a short period of time."

You can view a list of missing people in Colorado below, the data was pulled from the CBI's Cold Case database under the category of "missing." You can also click here to view a listfrom the CBI that was published Feb. 4.

Christopher Enoch Abeyta MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 86-20515 4th Judicial District 7/15/86 Victor Abeyta MISSING OPEN Grand Junction Police Department 04-059176 21st Judicial District 5/5/98 Terri Ackerman MISSING OPEN Lochbuie Police Department 18-4902 19th Judicial District 8/24/18 Crystal Acosta MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 17-813 None 1/22/17 Luis Acosta MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 2001-56604 18th Judicial District 8/2/01 Patricia Adams MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department LK19144082 1st Judicial District 12/24/19 Erika Patris Aguilar-Bargales MISSING OPEN Arvada Police Department AR22001224 None 11/1/21 Ryan Albert MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 18683766 2nd Judicial District 10/4/18 Dora Alcaraz MISSING OPEN Morgan County Sheriff's Office M0R-14-1082 None 12/4/14 Emilio Alegria-Martinez MISSING OPEN Fort Morgan Police Department 2.02E+11 None 11/30/21 Abdulmalek Alkandari MISSING OPEN Fort Collins Police Department FC22-0012288 8th Judicial District 1/1/19 Katherine Allen MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department MA96-027 2nd Judicial District 6/12/96 Felix Alvarado MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department 19004915 1st Judicial District 2/5/19 Victor Alvarado MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 2013-13082 None 4/1/13 Jepsi Amaga-Kallungi MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 2019-00011949 4th Judicial District 3/20/19 Daniela Jasmin Amaro MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 17670554 None 10/6/17 Bryan Dale Ambrose MISSING OPEN El Paso County Sheriff's Office 82-3202 4th Judicial District 9/8/82 Uvaldo Moises Anaya MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 07-5015300 2nd Judicial District 10/5/07 Keith Robert Anderson MISSING OPEN Grand County Sheriff's Office 84631 14th Judicial District 2/5/84 Pauline Aragon MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 07-309 None 1/1/07 Miranda Arellano MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 19JW-226 None 6/5/19 Samuel Arellano MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 19JW-227 None 6/5/19 Cynthia Atterbury MISSING OPEN Douglas County Sheriff's Office 87-00353 18th Judicial District 6/27/81 John Austin MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 21-18968 10th Judicial District 10/1/19 Joaquin David Aviles-Silva MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department Sep-78 10th Judicial District 3/30/07 Eliaz Ayala MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 20JW-61 17th Judicial District 2/3/20 Gayle Katrina Baird MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 17-26814 None 12/12/17 Victoria Bakhtiari MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 98-14807 17th Judicial District 11/10/98 Isabella Balajonda Annibal MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 2.0135E+10 2nd Judicial District 5/20/12 Alexandra Banda MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 12-19561 None 5/20/12 Linda Jeanette Barker MISSING OPEN El Paso County Sheriff's Office 82-1153 4th Judicial District 4/7/82 Gayla Jean Barnes MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 90-23569 4th Judicial District 7/29/90 Katherine Sue Barnum MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 2006-18964 18th Judicial District 2/19/79 Mario Barraza-Murillo MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2009-002757 17th Judicial District 1/31/09 Colleen Kay Barrett MISSING OPEN Jefferson County Sheriff's Office 07-47972 1st Judicial District 7/19/07 Tracy Jay Bastion MISSING OPEN Montrose Police Department 94-12848 7th Judicial District 10/21/94 Lauri Lynn Bath MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 2020-00003818 4th Judicial District 4/1/19 Barbara Jean Baumann MISSING OPEN El Paso County Sheriff's Office 82-001634 4th Judicial District 5/18/82 Jermaine Bedford Jr. MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2006-015469 None 10/14/06 Richard Glen Beebe MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 2.0135E+10 2nd Judicial District 7/7/13 Kimberly Kay Bell MISSING OPEN Douglas County Sheriff's Office 2019-00088363 18th Judicial District 7/22/19 Stephanie Benitez MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 08-43050 None 10/7/08 Angela Cindy Benson MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department 80-76558 1st Judicial District 8/31/80 Pamela Sue Bera MISSING OPEN Mesa County Sheriff's Office 13-24036 21st Judicial District 6/1/03 David Gerard Berger MISSING OPEN Greenwood Village Police Department 5-Sep 18th Judicial District 1/11/08 Gloria Berreth MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 94-31509 4th Judicial District 10/4/94 Kelsey Marie Berreth MISSING OPEN Woodland Park Police Department 18-1530 4th Judicial District 11/24/18 Casey Scott Berry MISSING OPEN Costilla County Sheriff's Office 71020 12th Judicial District 2/17/07 Christopher Biddy MISSING OPEN Lafayette Police Department 202300327 None 1/1/21 Abigail Jo Blagg MISSING OPEN Mesa County Sheriff's Office 01L9406 21st Judicial District 11/13/01 Michael Blair MISSING OPEN Park County Sheriff's Office S20-0110 11th Judicial District 1/30/20 Alexus Blasingime MISSING OPEN Florence Police Department 2020-0901 2nd Judicial District 10/18/20 Marie Ann Blee MISSING OPEN Moffat County Sheriff's Office 79-500 14th Judicial District 11/22/79 Robert Matthew Bockmann MISSING OPEN Boulder Police Department P03-5616 20th Judicial District 4/18/03 Dwayne Bogan MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 15-21288 None Richard Eugune Boldman MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 13-20529 None 9/3/13 Mark Allen Bonner MISSING OPEN Boulder County Sheriff's Office 78-3741 20th Judicial District 3/20/78 Brandon Lane Bowles MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 21515806 2nd Judicial District 1/10/20 Robert James Bowling MISSING OPEN Douglas County Sheriff's Office 87-01390 18th Judicial District 8/11/85 Arthur Brandes MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department May-91 2nd Judicial District 9/13/96 William Brennan MISSING OPEN Glenwood Springs Police Department 3919-90/2013-9034 9th Judicial District 5/15/90 Lester Joseph Bright MISSING OPEN Wheat Ridge Police Department 2000-23283 1st Judicial District 1/1/00 Deborah Brockway MISSING OPEN Loveland Police Department 19-4844 8th Judicial District 5/12/19 Jesus Bruce MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 21-5532 10th Judicial District 1/1/18 Austin Eugene Bryant MISSING OPEN El Paso County Sheriff's Office 11-884 4th Judicial District 1/1/01 Edward Dylan Bryant MISSING OPEN El Paso County Sheriff's Office 11-884A 4th Judicial District 1/1/01 Colleen Kay Burgess MISSING OPEN Englewood Police Department 74-17906 18th Judicial District 8/31/74 Sherry Dawn Bynum MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 87-23069 4th Judicial District 8/9/87 Frederick Lee Cain MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department 86-107047 1st Judicial District 10/20/86 Jose Javier Caldera MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 08-22494 None 5/21/08 Bryan Carroll Campbell MISSING OPEN Longmont Police Department 19-11950 20th Judicial District 11/20/19 Dena Angelique Candelario MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 04-019569 10th Judicial District 8/16/04 Aletha Capps MISSING OPEN Douglas County Sheriff's Office 1955-00000124 18th Judicial District 12/18/55 Rocky Charles Carpenter MISSING OPEN Morgan County Sheriff's Office 90-508852 13th Judicial District 9/27/90 Christopher Kit Carson MISSING OPEN Fowler Police Department 94-1000 16th Judicial District 6/15/94 Gregory John Carter MISSING OPEN Chaffee County Sheriff's Office 84-1467 11th Judicial District 4/27/84 Reyes Ismael Casanova-Molina MISSING OPEN Alamosa Police Department 16-0906 None 4/25/16 Timothy Darrell Case MISSING OPEN Boulder Police Department P05-15825 20th Judicial District 11/2/02 Darisleidy Castillo MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2016-001688 None 1/30/16 Jennifer Carolina Castro-Perdomo MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 14-45975 18th Judicial District 11/27/14 Autumn Starr Cerenil-Lee MISSING OPEN Arvada Police Department 14-2075 1st Judicial District 1/29/14 Kenneth Anthony Chacon MISSING OPEN Montrose Police Department 05-004323 7th Judicial District 3/6/05 David Chambers MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 2.012E+10 None 6/29/12 Michael Chastain MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 2.0081E+10 2nd Judicial District 11/21/08 Carol Jean Chavez MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 20-4770 10th Judicial District 3/10/20 Samuel Chavez Rodriguez MISSING OPEN Eagle Police Department 19-236 5th Judicial District 4/20/19 Lorenzo DeShawn Chivers MISSING OPEN Westminster Police Department 99-02080 17th Judicial District 2/8/99 Aldo Cid-Perez MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 08-29793 None 7/6/08 John Cizek MISSING OPEN Golden Police Department 16-2158 None 6/8/16 Benjamin Dubreath Clark MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 09-20555 None 10/8/09 Earl Tex Clark MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 1995-57160 18th Judicial District 9/18/95 Randall Sirrine Clark MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 2007-05015284 None 8/19/07 Tyrese Clark MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 18JW-250 17th Judicial District 6/7/18 Javon Classen MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2018016568 17th Judicial District 10/9/18 Michael Coe MISSING OPEN Cripple Creek Police Department 21CC-0942 4th Judicial District 9/11/21 Derek Colburn MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 16257033 2nd Judicial District 1/24/16 Josue Collado Peleaz MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 20JW-349 17th Judicial District 12/29/20 Ray Burssie Collins MISSING OPEN Chaffee County Sheriff's Office 87-2613 11th Judicial District 9/1/87 Christopher Michael Collyer MISSING OPEN Rifle Police Department IR104-99 9th Judicial District 6/22/99 Ronald Compton MISSING OPEN Fort Collins Police Department 18-14720 8th Judicial District 8/15/18 Martin Ernest Conley MISSING OPEN Mesa County Sheriff's Office 13-00007785 21st Judicial District 3/19/13 Michael Steven Conn MISSING OPEN Chaffee County Sheriff's Office 18002501 11th Judicial District 1/1/17 David James Cook MISSING OPEN Pitkin County Sheriff's Office 16P19354 None 9/19/16 Thomas Randal Cook MISSING OPEN Pueblo County Sheriff's Office 13S016974 10th Judicial District 8/17/13 Randi Coon MISSING SOLVED Arvada Police Department 99-22797 1st Judicial District 7/31/99 Timothy Lee Copley MISSING OPEN El Paso County Sheriff's Office 14-8062 4th Judicial District 6/20/14 Patricia Ann Cordova MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 05-19063 17th Judicial District 2/16/05 Shaun Wayne Cordova MISSING OPEN Fort Collins Police Department 06-13395 8th Judicial District 3/15/06 Jamie Cortez MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2011-005117 None 4/20/11 Charlene Marie Cramer MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 11-5014631 None 6/17/11 Julie L Cunningham MISSING OPEN Vail Police Department 75-0806 5th Judicial District 3/15/75 Elizabeth Yvonne Cutler MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 2023-00023041 None 6/1/21 Amy Dabalos MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2016-011541 None 8/13/16 Maurice Gordon Dametz MISSING OPEN Douglas County Sheriff's Office 81-02331 18th Judicial District 4/29/81 Alicia Davis MISSING OPEN Commerce City Police Department 13CN21002009 17th Judicial District 11/1/19 James Earl Dean MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department 97-001985 1st Judicial District 12/1/96 Julia R Dearemt MISSING OPEN Nederland Police Department N97525 20th Judicial District 7/22/97 Robert Edward Decker MISSING OPEN El Paso County Sheriff's Office 20-14267 None 3/1/87 Louis Deherrera MISSING OPEN Costilla County Sheriff's Office 13-I-047 12th Judicial District 8/4/13 Fabian Del Rosario MISSING OPEN Boulder Police Department P87-10518 20th Judicial District 8/28/87 Dustin Denhartog MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 19-3765 18th Judicial District 6/1/18 Dallas Dickerson MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2020017092 17th Judicial District 12/23/20 John Dillenger MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 19-10534 10th Judicial District 5/24/19 Nonnie Ann Dotson MISSING OPEN Jefferson County Sheriff's Office 06-45079 1st Judicial District 11/19/06 Zamorah Gehorah Douell MISSING OPEN Manitou Springs Police Department 20-670 4th Judicial District 9/25/20 Jennifer Anne Douglas MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 1984-1436 2nd Judicial District 7/16/84 Rex Lee Douglas MISSING OPEN Boulder County Sheriff's Office S90-11264 20th Judicial District 1/30/84 Jennifer Ann Driver MISSING OPEN Saguache County Sheriff's Office SA210873 12th Judicial District 10/8/21 Stephanie Ann Drnovsek MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department 84-094278 1st Judicial District 9/24/84 Todd Drummond MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 19-2076 10th Judicial District 1/28/19 Charles Ellsworth Duke MISSING OPEN Otero County Sheriff's Office 03-0644 16th Judicial District 8/16/03 Addison Wayne Dunn MISSING OPEN Mesa County Sheriff's Office 21-29223 None 9/28/21 Alanish Duran MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 20-19447 10th Judicial District 11/13/20 Jonathan Eads MISSING OPEN Fort Collins Police Department FC22-0008936 None 12/23/21 Keith Lee Ebrecht MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 13-12682 10th Judicial District 7/2/13 Steve Robert Einspahr MISSING OPEN Jefferson County Sheriff's Office 17-28955 None 10/27/17 Caleb Elaayi MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 11-43839 None 12/2/11 Somaya Abdul Elaayi MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 11-43831 None 12/2/11 Roger John Ellison MISSING OPEN Delta County Sheriff's Office S81041 7th Judicial District 2/10/81 Bekime Elshani MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 08-10091 4th Judicial District 3/31/08 Brianna Erives MISSING OPEN Fort Collins Police Department FC21-7667 None 6/26/21 Ofelia Escobar Hernandez MISSING OPEN Fort Morgan Police Department 2023-0485 None 8/14/21 Eric Espinoza MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 04-16077 17th Judicial District 11/8/04 Criss Esquibel MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 21-8226 17th Judicial District 3/12/19 Julien Estavillo MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 19JW-46 17th Judicial District 2/8/19 Eric Todd Ewing MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 18-32974 18th Judicial District 8/19/18 Pauline Fajardo MISSING OPEN Alamosa County Sheriff's Office 2010-009718 None 12/14/10 Daniel Faust MISSING OPEN Florence Police Department 90154 None 2/10/09 Elaine Fauver MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 1967-1 2nd Judicial District 7/24/67 Felicia Fellow MISSING OPEN Rocky Ford Police Department TEST None 1/1/10 JD Ferguson MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 01-37524 4th Judicial District 11/5/01 William P Ferguson MISSING OPEN Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office 201510434 18th Judicial District 2/25/61 Eugene Francis Fish MISSING OPEN Fremont County Sheriff's Office 13-Apr 11th Judicial District 6/21/04 Stephanie Kay Fladgard MISSING OPEN Castle Rock Police Department 96-5008 18th Judicial District 10/22/96 Joselyn Fonseca MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 17-8012 17th Judicial District 7/31/17 Jeffrey Lee Fossum MISSING OPEN Steamboat Springs Police Department P0503389 14th Judicial District 5/23/05 Stephen Anthony Foster MISSING OPEN Arvada Police Department AR21003918 None 3/3/21 Amber Fay Franklin MISSING OPEN Fort Morgan Police Department 2020-690 13th Judicial District 4/2/20 Christopher Lynn Frazier MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 14-10111 None 6/2/14 Christopher Shane French MISSING OPEN Longmont Police Department 18-4881 20th Judicial District 5/27/18 Sylvia Frens MISSING OPEN Grand Junction Police Department 18-30552 21st Judicial District 2/13/18 Elwood G Friesen MISSING OPEN Larimer County Sheriff's Office 17-1862 None 3/2/17 Christopher James Fromm MISSING OPEN Woodland Park Police Department 19-0769 4th Judicial District 7/7/19 Christian Gage MISSING OPEN Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office 20198094 18th Judicial District 5/13/19 Mary Angela Gallegos MISSING OPEN Northglenn Police Department 85-6475 17th Judicial District 9/2/85 Connie Garcia MISSING OPEN Littleton Police Department 202003943 18th Judicial District 10/12/20 Xavier Zeven Garcia MISSING OPEN Saguache County Sheriff's Office SA200982 12th Judicial District 10/16/20 Gaige Garnett MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 21-8085 None 4/28/21 Robert Irwin Gautsche MISSING OPEN Douglas County Sheriff's Office 2021-00010141 18th Judicial District 2/4/21 Shaida Ghaemi MISSING OPEN Wheat Ridge Police Department 2007-10980 1st Judicial District 9/9/07 Phillip Gomez MISSING OPEN Larimer County Sheriff's Office 84-9402 8th Judicial District 5/26/84 Daniel Gomez-Vasquez MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 21-29375 None 7/24/21 Marvin Josue Gonzales-Coello MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 17-1615 None 1/9/17 Monserrat Gonzalez MISSING OPEN Craig Police Department 17P01700 None 10/9/17 Carlos Mario Gonzalez-Madrid MISSING OPEN Longmont Police Department 20167359 None 9/1/15 Suzanne K Gookins MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 962 None 4/9/18 Jack Nels Gordon MISSING OPEN Costilla County Sheriff's Office 081-047 12th Judicial District 10/2/08 Lucas Whyte Gordon MISSING OPEN Woodland Park Police Department 04-0795 4th Judicial District 6/26/04 Tyler Gorrell MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 18533903 2nd Judicial District 8/3/18 Blanca Estella Govea-Ibarra MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 16-46281 None 11/16/16 Benjamin Franklin Gray MISSING OPEN Montrose Police Department 78-1090 7th Judicial District 6/1/78 Kimberly Diane Greene-Medina MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 96-54558 18th Judicial District 10/29/96 Maddox Greenwood MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 19JW-9 17th Judicial District 1/11/19 Sean Ryan Gribble MISSING OPEN Wheat Ridge Police Department 2014-1670 1st Judicial District 5/20/14 Angelo Leo Grubb MISSING OPEN Fountain Police Department 20-1214 4th Judicial District 6/29/20 John Gruber MISSING OPEN Larimer County Sheriff's Office 84-19749 8th Judicial District 10/20/84 Anthony Guerra MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 17-19590 None 9/11/17 Mercedes Yoli Gunero-Gonzales MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 18-20159 18th Judicial District 5/21/18 Patricia Ann Gutierrez MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 89-6209 10th Judicial District 4/1/89 Rita Gutierrez-Garcia MISSING OPEN Longmont Police Department 20182437 20th Judicial District 3/19/18 Debra Ann Hageman MISSING OPEN Eagle County Sheriff's Office 1996-8456 5th Judicial District 4/14/96 Ahava Haim MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department 16033184 None 8/12/16 Norma Jean Halford MISSING OPEN Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office 79-0948 5th Judicial District 8/24/79 Prestlie Dean Hall MISSING OPEN La Plata County Sheriff's Office 88-08263 6th Judicial District 6/16/88 Joseph Lawrence Halpern MISSING OPEN Colorado Bureau of Investigation - Denver 2012-32 1st Judicial District 8/14/33 James Joseph Hampton MISSING OPEN Gunnison County Sheriff's Office 2016-0550GS0 None 7/6/16 Jason Hannan MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 20-1828 17th Judicial District 1/22/20 Rylee Hope Hannan MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department LK19143392 None 10/1/14 Kalah Marie Hare MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 07-11096 None 7/13/07 Tommy Harrell MISSING OPEN Trinidad Police Department 17-00202 None 1/16/17 Christopher James Harvey MISSING OPEN Hinsdale County Sheriff's Office H72384 7th Judicial District 7/11/84 Christopher Tre Haynes MISSING OPEN Fountain Police Department 21-2841 None 11/16/21 Jon Truscott Haynes MISSING OPEN Boulder County Sheriff's Office 81-6082 20th Judicial District 7/24/81 Mitchell Todd Hein MISSING OPEN Jefferson County Sheriff's Office 86-8214 1st Judicial District 5/3/83 Joseph Heinrich MISSING OPEN Morgan County Sheriff's Office 19-0385 13th Judicial District 11/1/18 Paul Hemming MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 98-1584 None 1/30/98 Ronda Elizabeth Henrichsen MISSING OPEN Garfield County Sheriff's Office 08-12145 9th Judicial District 6/30/08 Deborah Ann Heriford MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 11-10752 4th Judicial District 3/31/11 Ana Meliani Fuentes Hernandez MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 16-39918 None 10/5/16 Magdaly Hernandez MISSING OPEN Fort Collins Police Department 16-13304 None 8/15/16 Sara Luciana Hernandez-Moreno MISSING OPEN Greeley Police Department 21G041135 None 5/29/21 Sarah Heywood MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2022015809 None 9/22/22 Kevin Rodriguez Hidalgo MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 21-31576 None 8/16/21 Olha Hnatenko MISSING OPEN Northglenn Police Department 15CN21004635 None 6/29/21 Martin Hobson MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 2015-00036580 4th Judicial District 9/7/15 Paul Richard Hodgden MISSING OPEN Parachute Police Department CR12-028 9th Judicial District 2/19/12 Daniel Robert Holloway MISSING OPEN Boulder Police Department P137529 20th Judicial District 6/7/13 Nathaniel James Holmes MISSING OPEN Westminster Police Department 201722174 None 12/9/17 Daphne Ronette Hope MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 2008-49456 17th Judicial District 8/2/01 Francis Joseph Houle MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 21-45316 4th Judicial District 8/1/79 Rusty Lane Hubbard MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 18362619 None 4/1/17 Theresa Lynn Hubbard MISSING OPEN Englewood Police Department 203452 18th Judicial District 1/1/02 Michael Hunter MISSING OPEN Fort Collins Police Department 79-12933 8th Judicial District 5/31/79 William Scott Hurtado MISSING OPEN Costilla County Sheriff's Office 1700058 None 2/13/17 Sandra Ibeth-Oliveres MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 14-790 None 1/1/10 Carl Leroy Jackson MISSING OPEN Fruita Police Department 03FL1434 21st Judicial District Karen Jacobed MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 10-43614 None 10/31/10 Ashley Lee James MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department 6018486 1st Judicial District 4/30/06 Brian James MISSING OPEN Mesa County Sheriff's Office 89-5189 21st Judicial District 11/1/88 Russel Brian Jaramillo MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 01-15233 10th Judicial District 7/2/01 Mercedes Jaramillo-Calipo MISSING OPEN Greenwood Village Police Department 20001413 18th Judicial District 6/20/20 Janet L Jemello MISSING OPEN Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office 20203996 None 2/18/02 Clinton Albert Jeter MISSING OPEN Grand Junction Police Department 2020-00059020 21st Judicial District Pascual Alexander Jimenez Alonzo MISSING OPEN Fort Morgan Police Department 2018-0904 13th Judicial District 6/4/18 Keyla Jimenez Miguel MISSING OPEN Steamboat Springs Police Department P1901511 14th Judicial District 2/10/19 Sipriano J Jiminez MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2003-010033 17th Judicial District 7/8/03 Dennis M Johnson MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2019002038 17th Judicial District 2/4/19 Connor Reed Silas Jones MISSING OPEN Montrose County Sheriff's Office S19-13351 7th Judicial District 7/7/19 Samera Kachacubt MISSING OPEN Alamosa Police Department 19-0494 12th Judicial District 3/6/19 Benjamin Clements Kalina MISSING OPEN Boulder County Sheriff's Office 07-873 20th Judicial District 2/14/07 Layla Kearns MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 20-8387 2nd Judicial District 6/25/20 Brian Kegseth MISSING OPEN Fountain Police Department 19-3068 4th Judicial District 12/19/19 Daniel Robin Paul Keller MISSING OPEN Eagle Police Department 9999 5th Judicial District 5/14/09 Rebecca Ann Kellison MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 1976-12919 17th Judicial District 6/19/76 Seth Lyon Utiger Kienzle MISSING OPEN Boulder County Sheriff's Office 16957 20th Judicial District 2/22/16 Sandra Lee Killian MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department 84092805 1st Judicial District 9/18/84 Walter Iwao Kimoto MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 2003-39840 17th Judicial District 8/15/03 Tereasa Sue Knuth MISSING OPEN Summit County Sheriff's Office 1981-1462 5th Judicial District 8/24/81 David Kramer MISSING OPEN Archuleta County SO S06000810 None 5/22/05 JC Kreig MISSING OPEN Fremont County Sheriff's Office 22-0642 11th Judicial District 6/25/17 Ronald Kuetemeier MISSING OPEN Jefferson County Sheriff's Office 13-15266 1st Judicial District 6/14/13 Lori Lee Layman MISSING OPEN El Paso County Sheriff's Office 15-6360 4th Judicial District 4/30/15 Ryan Lee MISSING OPEN Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office 20182704 18th Judicial District 2/10/18 Edith Bernice Lehnerz MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 95-40312 4th Judicial District 11/17/95 John Francis Lenihan MISSING OPEN Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office 94-2031 5th Judicial District 9/10/94 Dava Charlene Leonard MISSING OPEN Teller County Sheriff's Office 21-00505 4th Judicial District Andy Joe Lepley MISSING OPEN Pueblo County Sheriff's Office 76-00898 10th Judicial District 5/30/76 Kim Lertjuntharangool MISSING OPEN Greenwood Village Police Department GV21003039 18th Judicial District 3/20/20 Jerri Dale Lesser MISSING OPEN Garfield County Sheriff's Office 80024593-2655 9th Judicial District 5/31/80 Patricia Ann Lilly MISSING OPEN Park County Sheriff's Office 80782 11th Judicial District 10/5/80 Mungunkhulan Lkhamkhuu MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 20-27410 18th Judicial District 8/6/18 Jennifer Lynn Lockwood MISSING OPEN Mesa County Sheriff's Office 16-17365 None 3/1/15 Hector Marcelo Lopez MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 175000518 None 1/30/17 Jeremiah Lopez MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 18027906 10th Judicial District 12/30/18 Miguel Lopez MISSING OPEN Westminster Police Department 201901379 17th Judicial District 1/24/19 Perla Lopez MISSING SOLVED Arvada Police Department 1569175 1st Judicial District 3/16/04 Jaime Lopez-Arenas MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 07-0862119 None 12/22/07 Laurie Renee Lucas MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 1991-58570 17th Judicial District 6/1/90 Charles Steven Madrid MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 00-9785 10th Judicial District 4/1/00 Felipe Jesus Maestas MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 2012-5000711 None 6/1/10 Brandi Jo Malonson MISSING OPEN Jefferson County Sheriff's Office 3-Jul 1st Judicial District 12/26/06 Jennifer Lynn Marcum MISSING OPEN Federal Bureau of Investigation DN-61415 US District Attorney's Office 2/17/03 Madai Soccoro Marentes MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 04-015850 None 3/26/04 Lisa Marino-Dorsey MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 2022-327 18th Judicial District 12/28/21 Juan Martin MISSING OPEN Alamosa County Sheriff's Office 2000006341 None 3/23/06 Asencion Martinez MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department Aug-87 None 4/13/08 Fabian Santos Martinez MISSING OPEN Routt County Sheriff's Office S2104497 None 8/9/21 Felicia Consuelo Martinez MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 21-31342 18th Judicial District 7/30/21 Katiery Martinez MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 19-10941 10th Judicial District 3/27/19 Rafael Martinez MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 21JW-78 None 3/18/21 Steven Martinez MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 97-04464 4th Judicial District 1/31/97 Melmy Matos MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 00-041710 None 9/8/00 Bruce Scott McAllister MISSING OPEN Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office 78-4935 18th Judicial District 6/18/78 Ayla Rayn McBroom MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department LK19114519 1st Judicial District 6/2/19 Penny Lynn McClees MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 1985-407974 17th Judicial District 2/16/85 Michael Jerry McClure MISSING OPEN Summit County Sheriff's Office 90-3300 6th Judicial District 11/26/90 Beverly Jean McCool MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department 77-10319 1st Judicial District 2/7/77 Oscar Joseph McNear MISSING OPEN Douglas County Sheriff's Office 87-00353 18th Judicial District 6/27/81 Elizabeth McSweeney MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 08-33664 None 7/16/08 James Jeffrey Mcdonald MISSING OPEN Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office 201217614 None 6/1/09 Alejandro Medina MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 06-12845 None 8/3/06 Carla Medina MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 06-006954 None 2/8/06 Crystal Medina MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department May-99 17th Judicial District 2/5/05 Albaro Medino MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2015014800 None 10/20/15 Douglas Edward Meer MISSING OPEN Boulder Police Department P82-3278 20th Judicial District 3/29/82 Michael E Meeter MISSING OPEN Boulder Police Department P8513646 20th Judicial District 10/17/85 Mauricio Mejia MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department 9038529 None 9/12/09 Marcos Mendez-Ruiz MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 2020-00013958 4th Judicial District 4/6/20 Lourdes Julis Mendoza-Morilla MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 09-24277 None 6/5/09 Sheila Bernice Mendoza-Pelaez MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 14-36096 17th Judicial District 9/13/14 Anastasia Mercedes MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2016-014821 None 10/14/16 Yvonne Marie Mestas MISSING OPEN Rocky Ford Police Department 82-1878 16th Judicial District 11/1/82 Michael E Meteer MISSING SOLVED Boulder Police Department P85-13646 20th Judicial District 10/17/85 Richard Stanley Meyer MISSING OPEN Colorado Bureau of Investigation - Denver 93D-01111 1st Judicial District 7/30/89 Paul Michals MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department MA010004 None 1/24/01 Thomas Arthur Michaud MISSING OPEN Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office 79-4108-B 18th Judicial District 8/24/79 Evelyn Middleton MISSING OPEN Jefferson County Sheriff's Office 15-17985 None 8/16/15 Roger Boyd Mikkelsen MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 06-13835 None 8/18/06 Deborah Marie Miland MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department LK21046963 None 11/2/21 Elizabeth Ann Miller MISSING OPEN Idaho Springs Police Department 5086662 None 8/16/83 Kyo Miller MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 18-49659 None 9/18/17 Rachelle Miller MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 04-18472 17th Judicial District 11/17/04 Daniel H Miranda MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 91-28405 4th Judicial District 8/12/91 John Miranda MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 16-6885 None 6/29/16 Justin Moder MISSING OPEN Wheat Ridge Police Department 15-3984 None 4/8/15 Monty Paul Montez Jr. MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2019013329 17th Judicial District 8/10/19 Richard Ernest Mora MISSING OPEN Jefferson County Sheriff's Office 17-14686 None 6/8/17 Richard Kenneth Morgan MISSING OPEN Boulder County Sheriff's Office Apr-77 20th Judicial District 4/1/93 Lekiesha Morris MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 99-055910 None 12/16/99 Shanti Mountain Sage Motry MISSING OPEN Delta County Sheriff's Office S93224 7th Judicial District 6/5/93 Anthony Steven Michael Moya MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department 89-054551 1st Judicial District 6/12/89 Saidi Muborama MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 11-37897 None 10/6/11 Jane Mudder MISSING OPEN El Paso County Sheriff's Office 18-7707 4th Judicial District 5/5/18 Irma Rosario Muneton-Cueto MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 2004-1509 2nd Judicial District 4/15/04 Alani Muniz MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 19-5568 10th Judicial District 3/16/19 Robert Myer MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department 95-105170 1st Judicial District 10/27/95 Jesus Manuel Nava MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 07-5018458 None 12/20/07 Daniela Navarro Diaz MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2019014730 17th Judicial District 9/12/19 Karen Navarro Diaz MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2019014729 17th Judicial District 9/12/19 Renata Isabella Navarro Diaz MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2019014731 17th Judicial District 9/12/19 Pamela Lynne Neal MISSING OPEN Englewood Police Department 108250669 None 3/31/83 Nanci Terese Nelson MISSING OPEN Douglas County Sheriff's Office 99-16958 18th Judicial District 8/26/98 Karla Rolio Nevarez MISSING OPEN Sheridan Police Department 12-Mar None 4/28/03 Carl Wilber Newcomb MISSING OPEN El Paso County Sheriff's Office 17-53175 4th Judicial District 11/14/17 Albert Newman MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2018015369 17th Judicial District 9/13/18 Mary Niemi MISSING OPEN Arvada Police Department 01-10291 1st Judicial District 4/12/01 John Hamel Northup MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 07-627286 2nd Judicial District 9/17/07 William Norwood MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 23-567692 2nd Judicial District 3/1/10 Geraldine Ann Obregon-Gingles MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 2008-49456 17th Judicial District 8/2/01 Lee Steven Ochs MISSING OPEN Chaffee County Sheriff's Office 3-Dec 11th Judicial District 10/29/12 Richard Oden MISSING OPEN Huerfano County Sheriff's Office 190834 3rd Judicial District 7/21/19 Maria Rosario Olea MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 06-39573 4th Judicial District 11/18/06 Denise Lynn Oliverson MISSING OPEN Grand Junction Police Department 75-01585 21st Judicial District 4/6/75 Kent Ender Olser MISSING OPEN Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office 20196323 18th Judicial District 3/25/19 Angel Orozco MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 22-3979 None 3/15/22 Emiliano Ortega MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 20JW-34 17th Judicial District 1/24/20 Evayah Ortega MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 20JW-35 17th Judicial District 1/24/20 Ezerius Ortega MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 20JW-32 17th Judicial District 1/24/20 Bhayron Ortiz MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2006-018756 None 12/19/06 Jessica Eileen Ortiz MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department Jul-60 10th Judicial District 4/10/07 Kent Alan Osburn MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 2.0155E+10 None 5/14/15 Brian Oshaughnessy MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 11-10568 None 7/20/11 Jose Guiller Osorio Constanza MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 2019-00047783 4th Judicial District 12/19/19 Thomas Mervin Osvold MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2020010982 17th Judicial District 8/15/20 Jacob Cameron Paddock-Weeks MISSING OPEN Jefferson County Sheriff's Office 19-2571 1st Judicial District 2/2/19 Aarshiya Patil MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2011-003029 None 6/16/12 Jiaa Patil MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 11-003029 None 1/16/11 Sandra Kay Patterson MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 11-13308 4th Judicial District 2/28/09 James Clinton Percy MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 09-16585 None 9/4/09 Evelyn Yesenia Morales Perdomo MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 21-32522 None 8/22/21 Gilberto Perez-Cervantes MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 10-13154 None 4/2/10 Tom Phifer MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 1984-1 2nd Judicial District 5/18/84 Tyler Phillips MISSING OPEN Fort Collins Police Department 17-8061 None 5/13/17 Christine Rosy Pierce MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 2020-00036471 4th Judicial District 10/16/20 Robert Thomas Pillsen-Rahier MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 92-32349 4th Judicial District 7/6/90 Gary Edward Pino MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 2005-211 2nd Judicial District 5/7/05 Gerri Polk MISSING OPEN Canon City Police Department 14-2584 None 2/8/14 Dustin Shane Poole MISSING OPEN Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office 16-0898 None 6/20/16 Lea Chali Porter MISSING OPEN Westminster Police Department 14-9710 17th Judicial District 6/3/14 Diana Judith Portillo MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 2010-0370408 2nd Judicial District 7/23/10 Samantha Powell MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 19-3533 None 6/20/14 Jacqueline Prieto MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 08-41973 None 1/1/03 James Pruitt MISSING OPEN Rocky Mountain National Park Police Department MP19021421 8th Judicial District 2/28/19 Damo Quadir MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2020006494 17th Judicial District 5/14/20 Alejandro Quinones-Zapaico MISSING OPEN Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office 01-0756 9th Judicial District 6/3/01 Patricia Quintrell MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 20-2190 10th Judicial District 2/2/20 Rosario Ramirez-Lujan MISSING OPEN Platteville Police Department PP01-000721 19th Judicial District 11/7/01 Erendida Reza Ramos MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 06-57772 None 12/7/06 Jose Luis Rascon-Avila MISSING OPEN Silverthrone Police Department 2009-3466 None 5/14/09 Sean Nicholas Rathert MISSING OPEN Federal Heights Police Department 14CN19001698 17th Judicial District 8/12/19 Dolores Susan Raygoza MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 2017-00015393 4th Judicial District 2/3/17 Dylan Nicholas Redwine MISSING OPEN La Plata County Sheriff's Office S12-19697 6th Judicial District 11/19/12 Steven Reedy MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2021001825 17th Judicial District 1/28/21 Keith R Reinhard MISSING OPEN Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office 88-1408 5th Judicial District 8/7/88 Kristalanne Reisinger MISSING OPEN Saguache County Sheriff's Office SA16156 12th Judicial District 7/14/16 Kim Margaret Remmel MISSING OPEN Arvada Police Department 2012-007669 1st Judicial District 5/28/12 Ivan Renteria MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 05-006198 17th Judicial District 2/5/05 Kali Resseguie MISSING OPEN Colorado Bureau of Investigation - Denver LPD202301299 18th Judicial District 12/31/22 Maurice Reynolds MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office Jul-62 None 6/7/07 Peggy Ann Reynolds MISSING OPEN Summit County Sheriff's Office 74-0145 5th Judicial District 4/4/74 John Samuel Rice MISSING OPEN Weld County Sheriff's Office 20W036796 19th Judicial District 11/14/18 Ian Ashley Richardson MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department MA02-0013 2nd Judicial District 4/30/92 Sergio Rios-Castillo MISSING OPEN Evans Police Department EP12-5170 None 5/14/12 Greer Burgess Rivera MISSING OPEN Frederick Police Department FE07-1041 None 8/19/07 Richard Dean Roberts MISSING OPEN Hayden Police Department 95H0182 14th Judicial District 2/1/95 Nikolas James Roche MISSING OPEN Larimer County Sheriff's Office 17-9575 8th Judicial District 8/15/17 Asher Rockhold MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 19JW-315 None 7/31/19 Tyler Rodrick MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2020014946 17th Judicial District 11/4/20 Louisa Rodriguez MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 19-11203 10th Judicial District 4/9/19 Omar Rodriguez MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2009-013094 None 9/6/09 Steven Rogers MISSING OPEN Crowley County Sheriff's Office 91-01-0103 16th Judicial District 3/18/91 Georgia Lee Rohner MISSING OPEN Archuleta County SO 89-168 6th Judicial District 11/1/86 Kimberly Rojo MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 09-27186 None 7/1/09 Knyah Kae Rolle MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 20-40219 18th Judicial District 11/12/20 Raniro Romo MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 02-028791 17th Judicial District 6/4/02 Mayra Romo-Hernandez MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 06-54719 None 11/20/06 Martha Rye Rooks MISSING OPEN Fort Collins Police Department 91-15597 8th Judicial District 8/1/91 Alexis Rose MISSING OPEN Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office 20191184 18th Judicial District 1/18/19 Gary Jerome Rose MISSING OPEN Routt County Sheriff's Office 89-04367 14th Judicial District 7/14/88 James Brian Rowe MISSING OPEN Saguache County Sheriff's Office 04-0268 12th Judicial District 7/30/04 Aubrey Caroline Sacco MISSING OPEN Greeley Police Department GP10-8098 None 12/13/09 Sandy Ruiz Salazar MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 95-46543 10th Judicial District 8/1/95 Mario Fernando Sanchez MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 1995-29310 17th Judicial District 6/7/95 Victoria Lenore Sanchez MISSING OPEN Rocky Ford Police Department 82-1878 16th Judicial District 11/1/82 Angelica Esperanza Sandoval MISSING OPEN Alamosa Police Department 11-0360 12th Judicial District 2/23/11 Rosa Santillan MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2017019477 None 12/8/17 Kelsie Jean Schelling MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 13-2755 10th Judicial District 2/4/13 Douglass Owen Schliske MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 2.0145E+10 None 5/10/14 Teresa Schmidt MISSING OPEN Jefferson County Sheriff's Office 02-22973 1st Judicial District 9/6/02 James Schomer MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 16-13110 None 12/12/16 Samuel David Schrup MISSING OPEN Eagle County Sheriff's Office 2009-1740 5th Judicial District 8/25/09 Robert Dwaine Scott MISSING OPEN Mesa County Sheriff's Office 02L6537 21st Judicial District 7/30/02 Jose Segura MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 13-19784 None 5/1/10 Annaviella Sharp MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 21JW-123 None 5/14/21 David George Shier MISSING OPEN Las Animas Police Department 22-00071 None 2/11/22 Jessica Gale Shoemake MISSING OPEN Arvada Police Department 2005-013839 1st Judicial District 3/3/05 Charles Mark Shoffner MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 21-3896 10th Judicial District 1/28/21 Chianne Ashley Shubert MISSING OPEN Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office 201217614 None 6/1/09 Nicole Silvers MISSING OPEN Weld County Sheriff's Office 14W012265 19th Judicial District 4/9/14 Eddie Simmons MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 16-14888 None 2/15/16 John Michael Simons MISSING OPEN Craig Police Department 14P01166 14th Judicial District 7/25/14 Jennifer Singh MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2010-011345 None 8/16/10 Sharon Grace Singh MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2010-011345 None 8/16/10 Ronald David Sisneros MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 1.993E+10 None 1/28/93 Sarah Arielle Skiba MISSING OPEN Grand County Sheriff's Office 99S288 14th Judicial District 2/8/99 Toni Smedley MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 16JW-444 None 8/10/16 Shay Smith MISSING OPEN Larimer County Sheriff's Office Jun-82 8th Judicial District 7/15/06 Asanee Soithong MISSING OPEN Boulder Police Department P1614828 None 10/31/16 Guy Lee Solano MISSING OPEN Sterling Police Department 15-00940 None 1/26/15 Gerald Kenneth Sollenbarger MISSING OPEN Jackson County Sheriff's Office 03-149 8th Judicial District 5/26/03 Taylor Sparks MISSING OPEN Rocky Ford Police Department 190281 16th Judicial District 5/12/19 Christopher Patrick St John MISSING OPEN Bent County Sheriff's Office 2100538 16th Judicial District 2/19/21 Aaron Standing Bear MISSING OPEN Colorado Bureau of Investigation - Denver MMIR-1984 2nd Judicial District 1/1/84 Julie Shawn Stefanek MISSING OPEN Cherry Hills Village Police Department 91-1567 18th Judicial District 2/26/89 John Michael Stegeman MISSING OPEN Montrose Police Department 18-008334 7th Judicial District 4/13/18 Monte Dean Stephenson MISSING OPEN Durango Police Department P22-23093 6th Judicial District 6/24/20 Angela Stevens MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 96-23647 4th Judicial District 7/2/96 Daniel Coog Stevenson MISSING OPEN Montezuma County Sheriff's Office MC201307 22nd Judicial District 5/5/20 Joy Denise Stewart MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 16-9190 None 9/1/15 Lashaya Stine MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 16-28205 18th Judicial District 7/15/16 Daryl Anton Stockert MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department 90-91474 1st Judicial District 9/3/90 Leval Dijon Storey MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 12-00026999 4th Judicial District 9/5/12 Raymond Stubblefield MISSING OPEN Meeker Police Department M83IR269 9th Judicial District 7/3/83 Carla Suarez MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 06-54777 None 11/20/06 Matthew Vincent Sueper MISSING OPEN Fort Collins Police Department 11-13566 None 8/31/11 Clinton John Anthony Sutton MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 2014-42522 4th Judicial District 11/6/14 Ctormy Braaden Lawrenc Taylor MISSING OPEN Mesa County Sheriff's Office 14-15178 None 5/26/14 Jeff Taylor MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 10-31960 None 8/14/10 Yugui Daniela Terraza MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 17-35854 None 9/8/17 Lori Ann Thiel MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 1992-46056 17th Judicial District 10/1/91 Aarone Thompson MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 05-056054 17th Judicial District 11/14/05 Ann Thompson MISSING OPEN Fort Collins Police Department 20-8877 8th Judicial District 7/15/20 Dempsey Neal Thompson MISSING OPEN Arvada Police Department AR21018822 1st Judicial District 11/1/19 Joel Matthew Thompson MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 01-212407 2nd Judicial District 8/31/99 Terah Maria Thornhill MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 2001-00026755 4th Judicial District 9/1/00 Elizabeth Renee Thornton MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 21002799 None 2/6/21 Joshua Ticcarreto MISSING OPEN Fort Collins Police Department 19-5185 8th Judicial District 4/12/19 Alberto Torres MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 04-027114 None 6/3/04 Martin Torres-Hernandez MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 2.0151E+10 None 10/4/15 Nicholle Torrez MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 2006-100338 2nd Judicial District 12/15/06 Daniel Trujillo MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 17JW-280 None 6/2/17 Sheri Lynn Trujillo MISSING SOLVED Delta County Sheriff's Office 98-0321 7th Judicial District 7/3/98 Shane Kelly Turner MISSING OPEN Mesa County Sheriff's Office 97L6349 21st Judicial District 5/21/97 James Louis Tyler MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 23490333 2nd Judicial District 1/1/21 Migdali Urbina Cruz MISSING OPEN Vail Police Department 16-96 None 1/12/16 Kelli Uribe MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 20-12149 17th Judicial District 3/30/20 Ligia Miranda Uribe-Ramos MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department DN63090 2nd Judicial District 3/1/02 Michelle Ileana Uribe-Ramos MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department DN63090 2nd Judicial District 3/1/02 Carla F Valdez MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 96-15746 17th Judicial District 12/15/96 Yaritza Valdez MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 11-23214 None 6/29/11 Xavier Vallejos MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 21-21827 None 9/1/21 Jordon Vandegnft MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2006-008002 None 6/1/06 Michelle Rae Vanek MISSING OPEN Eagle County Sheriff's Office 2005-1969 5th Judicial District 9/24/05 Brandi Marie Vardas MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 15-333 None 1/4/15 Jance Wesly Varela MISSING OPEN Larimer County Sheriff's Office 22-5611 8th Judicial District 5/27/22 Mark Veitch MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 19-6070 10th Judicial District 3/22/19 Odell Vest MISSING OPEN Federal Bureau of Investigation 00-3169 None 7/10/00 Brenda Vides-Orellana MISSING OPEN Lincoln County Sheriff's Office 082020R1 None 8/18/20 Amadeo Vigil MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 80-14359 4th Judicial District 7/21/80 Christopher William Vigil MISSING OPEN Larimer County Sheriff's Office 78-2739 8th Judicial District 4/30/78 Robert Gilbert Vigil MISSING OPEN Pueblo County Sheriff's Office 99S03063 10th Judicial District 4/1/99 Aylssa Vorja MISSING OPEN Thornton Police Department 2018010859 17th Judicial District 7/8/18 Michael Robert Walczak MISSING OPEN Costilla County Sheriff's Office 05-014 12th Judicial District 12/16/04 Darlene Ann Wallace MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 05-03752 4th Judicial District 1/17/05 Tashiyah Renee Wallace MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department 19003196 1st Judicial District 1/23/19 Larry Dean Watts MISSING SOLVED Mesa County Sheriff's Office 98L234 21st Judicial District 6/16/97 Jackson Douglas Wayne MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 16-11765 None 3/4/16 Alvie Oneal Webb MISSING OPEN Montezuma County Sheriff's Office MC191283 22nd Judicial District 10/19/19 Jonathan Wheby MISSING OPEN Moffat County Sheriff's Office 11-S0131 None 3/15/11 James Raymond Whitaker MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 15-12794 None 6/28/15 Isabelle Marita Rose White MISSING OPEN Colorado Springs Police Department 2022-00040788 None 10/30/22 Cy Oliver Wiggs MISSING OPEN Denver Police Department 23552077 None 11/1/19 Kathy Wilkerson MISSING OPEN Arvada Police Department 00-10932 1st Judicial District 4/23/00 Ian Kirk Willcoxon MISSING OPEN Pueblo County Sheriff's Office 17S000707 None 1/4/17 Dale Duane Williams MISSING OPEN Colorado Bureau of Investigation - Denver 99M-00047 1st Judicial District 5/27/99 James Williams MISSING OPEN Cortez Police Department 12302208 22nd Judicial District 1/1/13 Renell Williams-Robinson MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 21JW-16 17th Judicial District 1/19/21 Barbara Wilson MISSING OPEN Adams County Sheriff's Office 89-6958 17th Judicial District 6/13/89 Joe Wilson MISSING OPEN Fremont County Sheriff's Office 18-0378 None 2/4/18 Wendy Renee Wisner MISSING OPEN Aurora Police Department 2004-44633 17th Judicial District 9/9/04 Timothy Dale Witt MISSING OPEN Englewood Police Department 78-28683 18th Judicial District 11/8/78 Ronald Lee Wood MISSING OPEN Pueblo Police Department 01-10254 10th Judicial District 1/25/01 William J Worley MISSING OPEN Pitkin County Sheriff's Office 10p9971 None 7/30/10 Robert William Wright MISSING OPEN Johnstown Police Department 16JP0624 None 7/16/16 Eric Maurilio Xooc Puc MISSING OPEN Greeley Police Department GP97-4133 19th Judicial District 1/21/97 DZ You Ying Pu MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department 92-082707 1st Judicial District 7/15/92 Derrek Yoshum MISSING OPEN Otero County Sheriff's Office 2000250 16th Judicial District 4/11/20 Harold Young MISSING OPEN Gunnison Police Department 28-Apr 7th Judicial District 8/29/04 Rafael Zapata MISSING OPEN Summit County Sheriff's Office 2000-3270 None 12/20/00 Walter Alan Zebelman MISSING OPEN Lakewood Police Department LK20039050 None 1/1/97





