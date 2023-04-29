Saturday morning house fire leaves woman and pets displaced

Watch Now
28 CSFD firefighters responded to limit the damage and get the fire under control
Patrick Nelson KOAA-TV
Responding to the house fire in the neighborhood near the Patty Jewett Golf Course, firefighters managed to get the woman who lives at the home, a cat, and a dog to safety.
Posted at 6:54 AM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 08:54:09-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a house fire at 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived there was both smoke and flames coming from the home in the 1000 block of E. Jefferson Street. Fire crews tell News5 they were able to limit the damage and get things under control.

First responders were able to get the woman who lived at the home, a cat, and a dog to safety. Unfortunately, there is enough damage they will be displaced because of the fire.

28 firefighters were sent on the call. Nobody was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
