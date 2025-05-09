Rockslide closes Wet Canyon Road west of Trinidad following heavy rains

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A rockslide has closed a small county road north of Highway 12 in Las Animas County on Friday.

We first learned about the rock slide after seeing a post from Davena Cisneros, who ran into the aftermath of the slide on their morning commute to school on Friday.

The closure is along Wet Canon Road (County Road 31.9) about 5 miles from Highway 12, according to Las Animas County Emergency Management.

The map below shows an approximate location of the slide.

There were no injuries to report as a result of the slide at this time.

Crews with Las Animas County Emergency Management are working to get the road open, but say there is no definite timeline on when it will be open again.

The alternative route suggested for drivers in the area is to take County Road 32.5 to County Road 41.7, Saracillo Canyon Road.

WEATHER IMPACTS

The southern Sangres received 1-2 feet of snow in the storm system that impacted southern Colorado from Sunday - Wednesday. Close to the site of the slide, a storm total rainfall report measured nearly 1.5" of rain. The high amount of rain combined with rapid snow melt enhances rock slide risks because of groundwater running underneath the rocks.



