Rival cheerleaders hold pep rally

PUEBLO, CO — People are getting hyped up for one of Pueblo's three big football rivalries. Cheerleaders from Pueblo West and Pueblo County High Schools had a pep rally at the Pueblo County courthouse today for the 22 Pigskin classic that's happening tonight.

We spoke with cheerleaders from both sides about what the rivalry means to them.

"We always fight to have who has the better performance and it isn't only a rivalry between the football teams but the cheer teams, the dance teams, and even the rowdy section, ' said Rachelle Abeyta, Pueblo County Cheerleader, 'it's also fun to see the stands the crowd packed with all the support and energy its really fun to be able to be a part of that."

Kickoff is happening at 7 PM tonight at the Thunderbowl at CSU Pueblo.

You can check out more highlights during our Friday Football Fever with KOAA News5's sports reporter Bradey King.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.