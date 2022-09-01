Friday Football Fever: This week kicks off with Pikes Peak Christian VS Front Range Christian

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Friday Football Fever is back for an exciting week two as Colorado High School teams play under the Friday night lights all season long.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 2 Schedule

Thursday

Pikes Peak Christian Eagles VS Front Range Christian Falcons: 4:00 PM

Ellicott Thunderhawks VS Clear Creek Golddiggers: 5:30 PM

Deer Trail Eagles VS Primero Bulldogs: 7:00 PM

Manzanola Bobcats VS Cotopaxi Pirates: 7:00 PM

Pueblo Central Wildcats VS Pueblo East Eagles: 7:00 PM

Air Academy Kadets VS Widefield Gladiators: 7:00 PM

Abraham Lincoln Lancers VS Mitchell Marauders: 7:00 PM

Coronado Cougars VS Lewis-Palmer Rangers: 7:00 PM

Friday

Mountain Valley Wolves VS Walsh Eagles: 1:00 PM

Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds VS Kiowa Indians: 4:00 PM

La Junta Tigers VS Pagosa Springs Pirates: 5:00 PM

Colorado Springs Christian Lions VS Monte Vista Pirates: 6:00 PM

Sierra Grande Panthers VS Eads Eagles: 6:00 PM

Sargent Farmers VS Springfield Longhorns: 6:00 PM

Raton Tigers VS Trinidad Miners: 7:00 PM

Alamosa Mean Moose VS Gunnison Cowboys: 7:00 PM

West Grand Mustangs VS Calhan Bulldogs: 7:00 PM

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies VS Palmer Ridge Bears: 7:00 PM

Woodland Park Panthers VS Salida Spartans: 7:00 PM

Liberty Lancers VS Canon City Tigers: 7:00 PM

Branson/Kim CO-OP Bearcats VS Cheraw Wolverines: 7:00 PM

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks VS Greeley Central: 7:00 PM

Byers Bulldogs VS Crowley County Chargers: 7:00 PM

Pueblo South Colts VS Discovery Canyon Thunder: 7:00 PM

Pine Creek Eagles VS Valor Christian Eagles: 7:00 PM

Rampart Rams VS Doherty Spartans: 7:00 PM

Dolores Huerta Scorpions VS Elbert Bulldogs: 7:00 PM

Centauri Falcons VS Florence Huskies: 7:00 PM

Rye Thunderbolts VS Manitou Springs Mustangs: 7:00 PM

Del Norte Tigers VS Rocky Ford Meloneers: 7:00 PM

Las Animas Trojans VS Lyons Lions: 7:00 PM

Far Northeast Warriors VS Vista Ridge Wolves: 7:00 PM

Harrison Panthers VS Classical Academy Titans: 7:00 PM

Genoa-Hugo Pirates VS Kit Carson Wildcats: 7:00 PM

McClave Cardinals VS Merino Rams: 7:00 PM

Stratton Eagles VS Granada Bobcats: 7:00 PM

Sanford Mustangs VS Swink Lions: 7:00 PM

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans VS Highlands Ranch Falcons: 7:00 PM

St. Mary's Pirates VS Akron Rams: 7:00 PM

Skyview Wolverines VS Sierra Stallions: 7:00 PM

Hanover Hornets VS La Veta Redhawks: 7:00 PM

Wiley Panthers VS John Mall Panthers: 7:00 PM

Hoehne Farmers VS Sedgwick County Cougars: 7:00 PM

George Washington Patriots VS Falcon Falcons: 7:00 PM

Fowler Grizzlies VS Simla Cubs: 7:30 PM

Saturday

Centennial Bulldogs VS Palmer Terrors: 12:00 PM

Custer County Bobcats VS Justice Phoenix: 1:00 PM

Fort Lupton Blue Devils VS Lamar Thunder: 1:00 PM

Jefferson Jaguars VS Banning Lewis Prep Stallions: 7:00 PM

