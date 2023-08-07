Reward offered for man who escaped from the Bent County Jail last month

BENT COUNTY, COLORADO — The U.S. Marshals in the District of Colorado and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding a man who escaped from the Bent County Jail, located about two hours southeast of Colorado Springs.

Mark Desmond Fox, who is 46 years old, was one of four inmates who escaped from the jail last month. On Aug. 1, two of the escapees were caught and returned to custody. The other inmate was found dead after a suspected drug overdose in El Paso County.

Fox is described as a bald white male, who is 6'3" tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The charges that Fox is wanted on are below:



one count of escape

one count of conspiracy to commit crop insurance fraud

one count of making a false statement to obstruct a federal criminal investigation

two counts of extortion by use of mail

one count of attempting to influence a grand jury witness's testimony

two counts of attempt to obstruct an official proceeding

If you have any information regarding where Fox might be, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2. You can also submit information online by using the U.S. Marshals Tips App.

