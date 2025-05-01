Restaurant at Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs scheduled to open in fall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — With the 2nd season underway at the Ford Amphitheater, the public can expect some more additions at the concert venue later this year.

One of those additions is a restaurant that will be open year-round and will be part of the amphitheater. Roth's Seafood & Chop House was originally scheduled to open this spring, but that has been pushed back to fall. So even when concerts aren't going on, the restaurant will be open. The company behind Ford Amphitheater and the restaurant, VENU, says Roth's Seafood & Chophouse will offer "a 5-star dining and music experience."

"It's going to have a rooftop bar, it's going to feel like... almost like a 'New York Broadway meets Colorado Springs with the mountains,'" Chloe Hoeft, the Vice President of Relations and Philanthropy at VENU, explained. "It's really exciting."

The restaurant will also feature the following, according to VENU:



Exclusive Setting – Private event rooms or full-venue buyouts available for a tailored experience

– Private event rooms or full-venue buyouts available for a tailored experience Luxury Dining Experience – Indulge in gourmet seafood and premium steaks crafted by world-class chefs.

– Indulge in gourmet seafood and premium steaks crafted by world-class chefs. Unmatched Views – Overlook the Ford Amphitheater and the stunning Front Range sunset.

– Overlook the Ford Amphitheater and the stunning Front Range sunset. Seamless Entertainment – Enjoy the vibrant energy of live concerts from a private, elevated setting.

– Enjoy the vibrant energy of live concerts from a private, elevated setting. Premium Service & Hospitality – Personalized event planning, upscale catering, and attentive service.





